David R Villegas releases new EP album ‘Out of Nowhere’

WARRENTON, Va., 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of modern piano and new-age music known as David R Villegas has released his latest official EP album, “Out of Nowhere.” It contains four original David R Villegas tracks for an approximate total listening time of 20 mins. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Light as air, bright as a full moon, and exuding a fresh, unadorned beauty, “Out of Nowhere” introduces David R Villegas as a natural talent likely to appeal to anyone.

Warrenton, Virginia’s David R Villegas cites as main artistic influences Yanni, Hans Zimmer, Claude Debussy, and Chopin. With an emphasis on wholesome chord progressions and arpeggiated melody lines, “Out of Nowhere” by David R Villegas has a little something for every fan of piano music.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Out of Nowhere,” David R Villegas writes, “My EP is about life’s surprises and revelations; from behind one veiled moment emerges another. Distortion and obscuration often accompany the full moon’s rise but are magically replaced by a brilliant cover of the beautiful, crystal-clear night sky.”

Villegas may be a new name to many fans of independent music today, but he’s an old hand at crafting original works.

“I’ve been writing for some time,” he writes, “and have built a catalogue of unrecorded compositions. My involvement in music was choral for many years, but my passion is sitting down at the piano and composing. Just now publishing some of my work.”

“Out of Nowhere” by David R Villegas is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, modern piano fans.

– S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.Octiive.com

“Out of Nowhere” by David R Villegas —

Official Instagram —

@david.r.villegas