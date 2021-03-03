Vitamin D therapy Market to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2024

The report “Vitamin D Therapy Market by Route of administration (Oral, Parenteral), Age Group (Children, Adult, Senior Adult), Purchase Pattern (OTC, Prescription), Application (Osteoporosis, Rickets, Autoimmune Disorder, Skin Diseases) – Global Forecast to 2024″, The vitamin D therapy market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2024 from USD 1.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the growing awareness about vitamin D deficiency among consumers and the presence of a large target patient population worldwide.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=32540026

“Oral route of administration expected to fuel the growth of the vitamin D therapy market over the forecast period.”

By route of administration, the market is segmented into oral and parenteral routes of administration. The oral route of administration is expected to register the largest share and highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the ease of administration, better pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic activity, reduced chance of toxicity, increased patient compliance, and higher preference for the oral route.

“Increasing use of vitamin D in osteoporosis to drive market growth during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the market is segmented into osteoporosis, rickets, skin diseases, muscle weakness, autoimmune disorders, and other applications. The osteoporosis segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing incidence of falls and fractures in senior adults due to the elevated levels of parathyroid hormones and the poor absorption of calcium from their diets.

“The Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2018–2023).”

The vitamin D therapy market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the APAC is largely driven by the increasing awareness about vitamin D deficiency and supportive government policies and programs for the implementation of vitamin D deficiency treatment plans, heavy air pollution, sedentary lifestyles, increasing incidence of vitamin D deficiency, atypical diets, decreasing sun exposure, and rising malnutrition levels.

Get a Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=32540026

Key Market Players

Some of the prominent players in the market are Abbott (US), Sanofi (France), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Alkem Laboratories (India), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), and Cadila Healthcare Ltd (India).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.