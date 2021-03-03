Panic Buying Amidst COVID-19 to Boost Breathalyzer Market Growth, Concludes Fact.MR

CITY, Country, 2021-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, the global breathalyzer market was valued at US$ 600 Mn in 2018, and it is anticipated to clock 7.5% Y-o-Y over 2018 to surpass US$ 645 Mn by 2019 end. The recently published report by Fact.MR analyses the growth prospects of the global breathalyzer market by studying several key influencing factors.

The study finds that the rising demand for breathalyzer s in the government agencies for law enforcement applications will continue to gain traction in 2019 with an estimated valuation of US$ 250 Mn by the year end. Such proliferated rate of adoption of breathalyzer s has encouraged the manufacturers to devise feature-rich and portable devices with utmost efficiency. As a result, a notable shift towards the convergence of technological innovation and breathalyzer devices is witnessed with an aim to provide utmost accuracy.

“breathalyzers are gaining popularity as a crucial diagnostic equipment in medical settings for the detection of multiple diseases, owing to the cost-efficiency, ease of use, and portability that these devices offer. With their extended applications in the diagnostics centers, the global breathalyzer market is poised to witness promising growth prospects,” says the Fact.MR report.

Breathalyzers Sales to Soar as Demand from Law Enforcement Bodies and Medical Settings Continue to Rise

Rising trends of alcohol consumption in parallel to the growing number of cars used as the primary mode of transportation have resulted in a large number of road accidents. As a result, surging demand for determining the blood alcohol content (BAC) from the government agencies is projected to positively impact the growth of the global breathalyzer market, especially in North America. According to the U.S. law, individuals with a BrAC level of 0.08% and over are prosecuted. In such cases, breathalyzer s are used as crucial evidence for criminal trials. In addition to alcohol, there is a notable increase in the proclivity of individuals for drugs consumption. As a result, the manufacturers of the breathalyzer market have been endeavoring towards enhancing the functionality of their products to detect the cases of drug abuse.

According to the report, breathalyzer s also find their applications in the medical field. Surging demand for breathalyzer s in diagnostics centers and hospitals is attributed to the excellent ability of such devices to diagnose asthma, tuberculosis, and pylori infection, which in turn, eliminates the need for multiple blood sample tests. This paves way for the growth of the global breathalyzer market.

Concerns Over Reliability and Hygiene Continue to Impede Sales

Fact.MR predicts limited growth opportunities for the global breathalyzer market, owing to the inefficiency of the devices to detect alcohol from other chemical compounds consisting of a methyl group structure. Additionally, lip glosses, mouthwash, dentures, and asthma inhalers can modify the results of the devices. Such inaccuracies in the results could pose a challenge to the adoption rate of these devices. Another crucial restraint for the breathalyzer market is the unhygienic conditions and rising health concerns, owing to which drivers hesitate to undergo such tests.

Fuel Cell Technology Holds Over Half of the Total Revenue Acquired by the breathalyzer Market

As per the report, fuel cell technology is more favored over semiconductor sensor technology, on account of its portability, alcohol specificity, and accuracy. Fact.MR forecasts that the fuel cell segment will register a valuation of over US$ 380 Mn in the breathalyzer market by 2019. The technology holds over half of the total revenue acquired by the global breathalyzer market and it is predicted to hold the largest share in the technological segment with North America contributing massively to its growth.

