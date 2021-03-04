Trinity Chiropractic Now Offers Erchonia’s Zerona Laser for Noninvasive Fat Reduction

FDA-approved, non-invasive, pain-free body contouring with results in as few as 2 weeks

Glendale, AZ, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Trinity Chiropractic is now accepting appointments for Erchonia’s FDA-approved Zerona laser treatment for the safe and effective non-invasive circumferential reduction of the waist, hips and thighs.

The Zerona emits neither heat nor cold—in fact, you can’t even feel it. The Zerona laser creates a pore in fat cells, fat leaks out and the fat is then processed by the body as waste. The cell is not destroyed and can still secrete beneficial hormones.

During a double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-site clinical trial, patients treated with the Zerona laser lost an average of 3.65 inches from their waists, hips and thighs without any dietary changes, exercise requirements or supplements.

Dr. David Iszler comments, “Zerona is the future of effective body contouring without surgery. We are delighted to offer our patients a non-invasive body-contouring option with impressive, proven results. Patients can continue their daily routines immediately following a Zerona treatment, and there is no downtime, pain or negative side effects associated whatsoever.”

For best results, Dr. Iszler recommends six Zerona treatments, one forty-minute treatment every week for 6 weeks.

For more information or to book a Zerona consultation, please visit www.TrinityChiroAZ.com or call (602) 603-5444. For more information on the Zerona laser, please visit www.myzerona.com.

About Trinity Chiropractic

Trinity Chiropractic was founded by Dr. David Iszler and his wife Sheryl Iszler to help bring quality chiropractic services to the Glendale, Arizona area. Trinity Chiropractic provides a range of services including chiropractic care, pediatric chiropractic care, prenatal chiropractic care, and weight loss treatment. For more information on the services offered at Trinity Chiropractic in Glendale Arizona, visit www.trinitychiroaz.com.

About Erchonia

Erchonia is the global leader in low level laser healthcare applications. For more than 20 years, Erchonia has been conducting research and development with the world’s leading physicians to advance the science of low-level lasers. Prior to market introduction, all Erchonia lasers are proven safe and effective through independent clinical trials. Currently thousands of Erchonia’s lasers are used daily to reduce body fat and cellulite, eliminate pain, and treat acne. For additional information, visit www.erchonia.com.

