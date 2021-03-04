Pediatric Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market Overview | Business Growth, Development Factors, Epidemiology, Application and Future Prospects

The growth of pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis market experienced a strong decline in 2020 as the entire focus was shifted towards Covid-19 pandemic. Inthe first and second quarter of 2020, major attention was given to drug development for patients suffering from Covid-19 leaving other areas neglected as it created a threat of losing life throughout the world. As ameleoration in Covid-19 cases is found in 2021, the global players are focusing on regaining their previous positions through continuous developments in their offerings.

In 2021, treatment procedures that provide faster recovery rates are catching more attention. Preference to those medications are given which have less side-effects and shows faster results as compared to other ones.

Several side efects are associated with the consumption of pediatric rhinosinusitis’s drugs including vomitting, headache, restlessness, dryness in mouth, irritation, mood swings etc. Manufacturers since 2020 are undergoing researches to introduce new drugs with less side effects and fastest recovery mechanisms.

Addition of new and highly-effective drugs by top players like Novartis and Sanofi Corporation continue to create high demands. The newly approved medicines and treatment procedures are guaranteeing fastest recovery among the patients in comparison to previous methods of treatment which is accelerating the market progress in 2021.

In 2021, leading manufacturers in this market are focusing on both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as product approvals, innnovations, new product launches, colaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships agreements etc to recover the losses suffered in 2020 and improve their market presence globally.

For instance, Novartis International Corporation on 26th June, 2020 announced its latest introduction called ‘Xolair’ (omalizumab) to treat patients with severe chronic rhinosinusitis. This new addition got approval by the European Commission (EC) on 6th August, 2020. Xolair (omalizumab) helps to treat the patients suffering from severe chronic rhinosinusits with nasal polyps with the first anti-immunoglobulin E antibody specifically designed to target and block IgE, a key driver in inflammatory pathway. This add-on therapy with intranasal corticosteroids is working successfully for the treatment of those to whom INC therapy does not provides adequate disease control in 2021.

In addition to Novartis International , Sanofi Corpotation conducted its phase 3 trial of ‘Dupixent’ to test its effectives among children on October, 2020. The trial successfully reduced several asthama attacks in children and proved the only biologic to demonstrate improvement in infant’s lungs and improved lung functioning. Dupixent’s unique mechanism of action simultaneously inhibits IL-4 and IL-13 which is playing key role in treating type 2 inflammation. These successful trials are creating good opportunities for Sanofi to further innovate in this market.

Pediatric Chronic Rhinosinusitis: Market Insights

Pediatric chronic Rhinosinusitis is one of the major and common disorder among infants with significant morbidity. Its diagnosis involves sinus symptoms, with prolonged duration requiring standard medical therapy for more than 90 days. The main causative factors for pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis include viral attack, allergic reactions, and physical changes in children leading to chronic obstruction. The obstruction in pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis is mainly on the osteomeatal complex. Pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis diagnosis require investigating multiple phenotypes and endotypes, which are involved. However, in the pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis market, main obstacles arise in the diagnosis and later in the management of the disease. However, new research findings have provided some consensus which have evaluated prevalence and effective management of pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis in children.

Pediatric Chronic Rhinosinusitis: Market Dynamics

Importantly, pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis is well known to carry a major economical and healthcare resource burden, for its high prevalence in the population. In a 2016 pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis prevalence population study, it was reported that 3.7–7.5 million pediatric population visited per year for pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis in the US. In another study, an estimated children under 12 years underwent treatment for pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis, which was worth $1.8 billion in single year. The major cost outcome of the pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis market lie in finding the underlying cause of the disorder and it’s indicated treatment. Because of complex nature of pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis etiology and pathophysiology in children, physicians must consider taking series of diagnosis regime before determining productive treatment plan. Many studies have reported that more than 50% of patients with allergic rhinitis suffer from either clinical or radiographic pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis. Besides, diagnosis of pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis is associated with allergic sensitization in majority of cases. Such association not only complicate the diagnosis procedures but also fail to establish treatment management of pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis. The medical evaluation of a pediatric population with pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis must take into account the diverse etiologies that exist for the disease.

Pediatric Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Treatment Type Drugs Based Steroids Topical Nasal Steroid Systemic Steroids Nasal Irrigation Hypertonic and Isotonic Saline Steroid Nasal Irrigation Topical Antibiotic Therapy, Chemical Surfactant Antibiotics Amoxicillin-Clavulanate Clindamycin, Sulfamethoxazole Levofloxacin Macrolide Therapy Antifungal Therapy Surgical Based Ethmoidectomy Endoscopic Intranasal Intervention Others

Segmentation by Disease Etiology: Anatomical differences Mucosal edema Non-allergic rhinitis Unattended foreign bodies Immune deficiency Cystic fibrosis Gastroesophageal Reflux Nasal tumors Smoking Environmental pollution Sarcoidosis Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Significant dental disease

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Mail-order Pharmacies

Pediatric Chronic Rhinosinusitis market: Overview

The global prevalence of pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis as a disease, is having a huge clinical impact, both in larger way in both economic and healthcare resource burden. With so many etiologies contributing to pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis, there are numerous treatment options to consider. Among these, antibiotics, intranasal and topical steroids, nasal saline, and surgical endoscopic sinus interventions, are all mainstays of therapies in the market. Future treatment options for pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis include treatment with monoclonal antibodies for better specificity. However, definite and age related studies need to be carried out to find the safest and most cost effective therapies for the resolution of pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis in pediatric patients. This could help in improving disease symptoms and provide high quality of life in individuals.

Pediatric Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America will hold the largest share in pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis devices market in terms of revenue. Increasing prevalence of chronic nasal and sinus complexities in pediatric population in the region will increase pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis usage. Additionally, increasing patient healthcare education and regular monitoring of body’s sinuses, mucus producing goblet cells and pseudostratified ciliated columnar epithelium will also account for the growth of the pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis market. In some of the developed and growing economies of Europe, Asia Pacific and South America, there will be a considerable increase. However, a significant increase in the pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis market will be noticed in the markets of China and India. Both Countries are expected to will grow at promising CAGR during the forecast period owing to high prevalence of rhinosinusitis affecting the .pediatric population. However, lack of awareness about pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis treatment in some regions of Africa and Middle East region will affect the market growth to some extent.

Pediatric Chronic Rhinosinusitis Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis market include AstraZeneca, Ivax Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Sanofi, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cipla Ltd, Lyra Therapeutics, Inc and Pfizer Inc. In addition presence of small and, local manufacturers across regions will account for competiveness in pediatric chronic rhinosinusitis market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Value Chain

The regional analysis includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico. Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan The Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance

