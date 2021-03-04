TransferNow: The Convenient Way To Transfer and Share Large Files

New York, USA, 2021-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Most of us here are aware of the challenges, we might face when we need to attach a large file to a mail. The vast number (that is almost every) of servers hosting e-mail services providing sites won’t let you upload or attach files that are larger than 25Mb. Besides, the entire process is time-consuming and tends to be uncertain because you do not know if you will be able to transfer files actually.

This is one of the main reasons why TransferNow has gained immense popularity among the users. Sending large files via email has been an issue for quite a long time, but with TransferNow, uploading and sending large files won’t be a problem anymore.

TransferNow is compatible on all devices which includes your smartphone, tablet, and computer. It is the way to send and transfer large files in just a few clicks. The user gets a download link which is sent directly to the contacts. The user can also get a customizable link which can be distributed on different forums and also on social networks.

There are some specific rules and regulations concerning the maximum measurement of files that you can upload and the number of people whom you would be able to send them to. If you don’t want to register with this file transferring service provider and instead you just want to use it as a guest, you would only be able to transfer files only up to 4 GB per contact; and you would be allowed to store your files on the cloud just for 7 days. But if you subscribe for a premium pack, then the transfer limit would increase to 20 GB per contact and you would be allowed to store your files on the cloud server for 30 days.

There are numerous other advantages of using TransferNow. First of all, the provider does not share details of clients with any other third party application. This online file transferring service collects only the general details about the sender, which consists of the sender’s IP address, the email address, the language in which the mail is sent, and the web browser it’s using. This information is strictly used for survey and alert purposes only.

To send and share large files online, please visit: https://www.transfernow.net/en/

About TransferNow:

TransferNow is an online file transferring service provider which provides their services in eight countries across Europe. TransferNow allows you to share videos, photos, and large documents with a size of up to 20GB at a time. TransferNow also offers a Premium subscription offer which comes with some additional benefits like 50 recipients per transfer, address book, contact lists, and more.