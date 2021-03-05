Natural Sweetener Blends Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing number of health-conscious as well as weight-conscious population has revolutionize the way of eating and adopted new forms of food such as natural sweetener blends. Growing adoption of natural food products over artificial ones is expected to influence the development of natural sweetener blends market. With high prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes, consumers are relying on natural sweetener blends that reduce added sugars in some of the food and beverages. Increasing demand for zero- or low-calorie sweeteners that help control blood sugar and blood pressure is likely to accelerate the growth of natural sweetener blends market.

Rising scope of application in food products including bakery, confectionary, desserts, breakfast cereals, soups, meat products, and others, beverage, and sports nutrition has been envisaged to complement the expansion of natural sweetener blends market. Stevia-based natural sweetener blends come with wide range of benefits for weight management as well as dental health. This has led to surge in demand for these products in the recent times, thereby fuelling the growth of natural sweetener blends market. Further, increasing use of zero-sugar sweetener in various food products, especially in beverages will possibly shape the future of natural sweetener blends market.

Market Outlook

A wide array of ingredients with functional properties such as sweetness, are added to various products. Among them, some of the most commonly used ingredients include, fruit juices, fruit purees, honey and fruit syrups. As consumers shift towards artificial food products to natural ones, manufacturers across the globe are also taking efforts to bring naturally derived products in the marketplace. Natural sweetener blends are trending among diet conscious consumers, thus contributing towards their growing market revenues. Demand for natural sweetener blends derived from plant based material such as leaf or fruit is increasing specially when blended with a nutritive sweetener which is strengthening the market growth of natural sweetener blends globally. Natural sweetener blends provide better quality of sweetness than single sweetener and hence are considered better choice in variety of food products. A wide arrange of natural sweeteners are available to achieve desired natural sweeter blends such as, molasses, stevia, maple syrup, coconut sugar among others and are contributing towards the market growth of natural sweetener blends.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Diabetes, obesity, heart diseases and other health concerns are among the top health concerns among consumers across the globe leading to changing consumer’s preference from synthetic sugar sources to the naturally ones thus, creating market revenue potential in the global market for natural sweetener blends. Although the demand for stevia has been rising in the recent past years, it is still needed to be combined with other sugar sources such as, erythritol, monk fruit, agave nectar, or even sucrose in order to avoid an unpleasant aftertaste. Such natural sweetener blends brings natural texture, taste, flavor and quality thus, accelerating the global natural sweetener blends market in the near future. Erythritol and monk fruit are increasingly used in combination with stevia for various applications in food and beverages industry. Additionally utilizing other nutritive natural sweeteners for blending such as, honey and agave also provide significant opportunity for the growth of natural sweetener blends market growth.

Global Natural Sweetener Blends: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global natural sweetener blends market has been segmented as –

Powder

Granular

On the basis of application, the global natural sweetener blends market has been segmented as –

Food Products Bakery Confectionary Desserts and Ice-creams Breakfast Cereals Soups and Sauces Meat and Seafood Products Others

Beverages

Sports Nutrition

On the basis of distribution channel, the global natural sweetener blends market has been segmented as–

Direct

Indirect Store Based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Discount Stores Specialty Stores Others Online Retailing



Exhibit 1

Relative Sweetness Of Some Artificial And Natural Sweeteners

Global Natural Sweetener Blends Market: Key Players

Players operating the natural sweetener blends market include, Lantic Inc., GLG Leading Life Technologies, Bayn Europe AB, Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC., Steviva Ingredients, ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG, Steviva Brands, Inc., Cargil Inc., Qingdao Oriental Tongxiang International Trading Co.,Ltd, Productos Aditivos Group among others

Key Developments in Natural Sweetener Blends Market

In 2016, Steviva Ingredients introduced natural sugar replacer comprising of Erysweet +Ultra Stevia and erythritol blend which can eliminate the sugar free chocolate tempering issues and deliver up to 99% of sugar reduction thus, contributing towards the market growth of natural sweetener blends.

Exhibit 2

Stevia Product Launches By Region, 2015

Opportunities for Natural Sweetener Blends Market Participants

Increasing number of manufacturers across the globe are launching products with natural sweetener blends especially in the beverages market space. Consumers today are looking for products claiming zero sugar which has further strengthened the market for natural sweetener blends in the near future. For example, Tate & Lyle has developed a sweetener blend containing allulose, which contains about 90% fewer calories than sugar.

