Odour Control Textiles Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Unpleasant odour in clothing usually develop due to microbial growth, perspiration, air pollution, and other which gave rise to the demand for odour control textiles over the years. Today, odour control technology is widely adopted in textile industry to prevent unpleasant odour across wide range of products including running shorts, athletic shoes, and yoga pants without affecting the natural properties of the fabric. With increasing indulgence in physical activities and consumer spending on sportswear and workout clothing, odour control textiles market is expected to gain high traction in the coming years. Emerging trends of athleisure among youth demographic is also likely to augur well with the growth of odour control textiles market.

This Press Release will help you to understand the market Statistics of the APAC Region.

Click HERE To get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=849

Apart from sports and fitness apparel, the odour control textiles find application in medical textiles. As odours arising from skin wounds or as a result of incontinence can be unpleasant for patients as well as for those in close proximity with them, odour control textiles are increasingly used in medical and healthcare industry. This is one of the important factors complementing the expansion of odour control textiles market. Implementation of innovative technologies to control microbial growth and provide effective odour management will possibly surge the demand and fuel growth of odour control textiles market.

Market Outlook

Consumers across the globe are looking for active, healthy and hygienic lifestyle pushing the market demand for performance textiles. Performance textiles are textiles which provide additional benefits such as, repellency, resistance, or protection from a specified element including fabrics that resist wrinkles, odors, bacteria’s, stain protection and others. Odour control textiles are the fabrics which prevents or controls unpleasant odour from wide range of products including, sports apparels, shoes, socks, uniforms, home textiles and other products. The demand for odour control textiles has been witnessing rapid growth and consumers are willing to pay a premium for such textiles and products across the globe. Unpleasant odour in clothing can develop due to number of reasons such as, perspiration, smoking, air pollution, industrial materials, stains and other reasons thus, creating widespread demand for odour control textiles. Several technologies have been adopted by the manufacturers of odour control textiles to control the growth of microorganisms in the human body and provide effective moisture management. This includes, nanotechnology, microencapsulation, ultraviolet protection, microfibers technology and others. The global odour control textiles market is expected to be befitted from increasing hygiene conscious consumers across the developed markets.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=849

Reasons for Covering this Title

With the aim of achieving active and healthy lifestyle increasing number of consumers are investing in athleisure apparel and sportswear. Odour resistance is the primary concern among consumers engaging in sports or any kind of athletic activity which has pushed the demand for odour control textiles. Materials such as polyester and other synthetic materials are highly used for the manufacturing of active performance for athleisure styles consumers. Odour can be controlled by applying antimicrobial finish to the textile thus, inhibiting the growth of microorganism and ultimately eliminating the odour from the fabric and creating the market revenue potential in the global odour control textiles market in the near future. Majority of the medical textiles such as fabric liners and other products in the hospitals are susceptible to microbial infection and cross transition of diseases and thus, require odour control technologies. Increasing demand for odour control textiles coming from medical facilities will further add up to the growing market for odour control textiles in the near future. Apart from this, odour control textiles are also highly preferred in home textiles such as towels, bed linen, table wears , curtains and other products.

The global odour control textiles market is expected to grow at significant growth rate in the near future attributable to increasing consumers demand for functional fabrics.

Global Odour Control Textiles: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global odour control textiles market has been segmented as –

Apparels and Footwear

Sports Apparels

Uniforms

Intimates

Socks and Gloves

Footwear

Others

Home and Medical Textiles

Towels

Bed Linen

Table Wear

Curtains

Accessories and Others

Carpets and Floor Covering

Others

To receive an extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=849

On the basis of end use, the global odour control textiles market has been segmented as–

Industrial Medical and Healthcare Industry Sports and Fitness Industry Others

Commercial

Residential

On the basis of application, the global odour control textiles market has been segmented as –

Microfibers Technology

Nanotechnology

Microencapsulation

Antimicrobial

Water Repellent

Ultraviolet Protection Technology

Exhibit 1

Number of Health Club Members in the U.S.

Global Odour Control Textiles Market: Key Players

Players operating the global odour control textiles market include, THOMPSON TEE, HeiQ Materials AG, Sciessent LLC, Dyntex GmbH, Trevira GmbH, SANITIZED AG, Polygiene AB, ODEGON, Microban International, Ltd, Life Material Technologies Limited, Kleen Fabrics, Noble Biomaterials, Agiene, LLC, ARCHROMA, Crypton LLC, among others

Key Developments in Odour Control Textiles Market

In March 2018, Sanitized AG, which is a swiss based manufacturer of antimicrobial solutions for odour control textiles developed wash resistance solution, Odoractiv 10 for functional polyster textiles thus, expanding its product portfolio of odour control textiles olutions.

In May 2017, Sinterama S.p.A which is an Italian manufacturer of colored polyester threads and yarns partnered with Polygiene which is an odour control technology company to develop 100% recycled, antibacterial fiber imbued with odour control technology.

Exhibit 2

Global Demand For Odour Control Textiles, 2017

Opportunities in Odour Control Textiles Market

Growing consumers concern regarding importance of hygiene and healthy lifestyle is one of the prime factors contributing towards the growth of global odour control textiles market. Niche markets such as Asia and Middle East represent immense growth opportunity for the manufacturers of odour control textiles due to rising consumer awareness with respect to the importance of odour control. Increasing number of product launches related to the odour control technology will help the global odour control textiles to grow in the near future.

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Odour Control Textiles market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Odour Control Textiles market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Odour Control Textiles market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global Odour Control Textiles market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Odour Control Textiles market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global Odour Control Textiles market

Analysis of the global Odour Control Textiles market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key Odour Control Textiles market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the Odour Control Textiles market

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: