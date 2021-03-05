Synthetic Paper Market Profit Margin Study, Vendor Landscape & Strategic Initiative

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Synthetic Paper Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Synthetic Paper Market size is anticipated to value at USD 1.3 billion by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing environmental concerns and numerous initiatives taken by local governments coupled with rising need for packaging and labeling in packaged food & beverages.

Key Players:

American Profol Inc.

Arjobex Sas

DuPont

Hop Industries Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

PPG Industries, Inc.

Tagleef Industries

Yupo Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Relyco Sales, Inc.

Transilwrap Company, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Numerous benefits offered by the use of synthetic paper include recycling and reduction in byproducts during manufacturing processes, are some of the key factors driving growth of the market in the present times. The adoption of the synthetic paper allows reusability over period of the time, while adoption of conventional paper cannot be recycled more than two to three times. Additionally, essential properties associated with synthetic paper include water resistant, dust resistance, stress resistant, and heat resistant, thus fueling growth of the market in recent times. Globally, the synthetic paper market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 7.1% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the synthetic paper industry.

The synthetic paper offers excellent physical properties such as resilience and high stress resistance coupled with along suitable chemical properties for various labeling services, thus boosting growth of the synthetic paper market in near future. Application of synthetic paper varies from packaging industry to chemicals industry. Increasing cost associated with crude oil is likely to hamper cost of PP and PE, leading to the rising in constraint for market growth. Additionally, increase in applications of synthetic paper and availability of raw materials are key factors restraining growth of the market.

Rise in activities such as deforestation by regional governments and environment protection organizations are some of the major factors for rise in adoption of synthetic papers. The regular use of synthetic paper promotes conservation of the environmental resources. Consistent growth of the packaging and labeling industry across the globe is subject to increase market value of synthetic paper during the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

BOPP

HDPE

Application Outlook:

Label

Non-Label

Regional Outlook:

The synthetic paper market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the synthetic paper industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with blooming packaging industry due to substantial rise in the consummation of the packaged food and soft drinks.

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the easy availability of synthetic paper in comparison with the conventional cellulosic due to high import duty on the latter, low cost associated with use of synthetic paper and presence of well-established industry players.

