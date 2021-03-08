Functional Ingredients Market Segmentation, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Functional Ingredients Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Functional Ingredients Market size is expected to value at USD 96.1 billion by 2026. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising health consciousness along with the growing need for healthy and comfort foods. Functional ingredients are commonly termed as natural ingredients that consists of energy boosters, health enriching elements, and disease averting characteristics.

Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Cargill, Incorporated

Tate & Lyle plc

Roquette Frères

Golden Grain Group Limited

FMC Corporation

Plasma Nutrition Inc.

NutriBiotic

Omega Protein Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Growing preference towards latest trends involving packaged food containing high content of vitamins, minerals, and natural extracts is augmenting growth of the market by creating a suitable environment for their regular use in foods and beverages industry. Globally, the functional ingredients market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.9% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Rising health awareness among consumers and changing food patterns across the globe are some of the key factors driving demand for the high nutrient content diet. Other factors responsible for driving growth of the functional ingredients industry are increasing personal expenditure, rise in urbanization and preference for fortified convenience foods with high nutritional content. Shifting focus towards food products with high nutritional content by younger population in their regular diet routine is propelling growth the market over the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

Maltodextrin

Probiotics

Polydextrose

Modified starch

Pectin

Omega-3 (EPA, DHA, ALA)

Omega-6

Conjugated linoleic acid

Rice protein

Protein hydrolysate

Mung bean protein

Application Outlook:

Food & beverages

Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal feed

Regional Outlook:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rising health concerns and growing health problems similar to diabetes, obesity, and digestive diseases coupled with presence of prominent industry players in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the functional ingredients market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and South Korea are leading the Asia-Pacific market with favorable government regulations to encourage adoption of functional foods and increasing investment by industry players considering potential market opportunities in the region.

