Food Marking Inks Market 2028 – 2028 Boosted by Rising Demand | Key Players – Acorn Digital Inks, ADCO Stamps and Inc., Birko Corporation

Food Marking Inks Market Overview

Food Marking Ink is fluid or paste which is used for printing in the packaging of the food products in order to differentiate the product from the available substitutes or competitors. In the food and Beverages market, the events of copying or counterfeiting are growing. The illegal production of branded products or the products close to the original product has also contributed to the utility of the food marking inks. This scenario poses a severe challenge to various multi-national brands in the market such as negligible product discrimination, reduced product identification among others. Counterfeiting is a serious issue for the Food and Beverages manufacturers as it causes enormous losses resulting in a reduction of profits and deterioration of their brand name.

To curb this scenario, companies’ uses special Food Marking inks to mark, color or stamp their products to differentiate their products from others. The step taken by food manufacturers for using Food marking inks resulted in a huge increase in demand for Food Marking Inks. The global food marking inks market is expected to generate huge revenues by 2020. The main reason for surge in food marking inks market is the sudden increase in the standard of living of less economically developed countries in Asia-Pacific Region which is leading to more stringent policies regarding usage of Food marking inks. Eastern Europe, Middle East, and South America will also witness stable growth in Food marking inks demand hence maintaining the overall increase of food marking inks market. The demand for Food marking inks is highest in Asian regions which is the primary driver of the fast growth of the Food marking inks Market.

Food Marking Inks Market Dynamics

Increase in the occurrence of counterfeiting the product and, illegal production of branded products are forcing companies to research on new ways of product differentiation by ways of branding, packaging etc. which also results in increasing food marking inks market.

Food legislation placing more stringent rules on proper product identification is also an important factor which is driving the growth of the food marking ink market.

The growing importance of printing information such as Manufacturing and Expiry dates, Batch No., Location, etc. among others is driving the demand for Food marking inks in the global food marking inks market.

Stringent Regulatory Instructions

With heavy R&D taking place it is hard for companies to cope-up with the pace of change. New technologies like inkjet printing and CIJ also pose heavy threat to food marking inks market. As per regulatory instructions the food marking inks should withstand all the atmospheric conditions from freezing atmosphere to humid atmosphere.

Advances in Technologies and Growth Trend

The food marking inks market is expected to rise by a high CAGR growth rate and almost double incremental growth rate. Most of the market share of Food marking inks are generated from the Asia-Pacific region. One of the key emerging trend in the Food marking inks market is the advances in 3D printing in food marking inks.

Food Marking Inks Market Segmentation

The food Marking Inks Market can be segmented by Technology, Base, End-user industries, and geography.

The food Marking Inks Market can be segmented by Technology as: CIJ Quick Dry Nature inks Others

The food Marking Inks Market can be segmented by Base as: Solvent Base Water Base

The food Marking Inks Market can be segmented by End-User Industries as: Poultry (Turkey Meat, Chicken Meat among others) Sea Food (Fishes, Lobsters, Octopus among others) Meat (Goat, Pigs among others) Eggs Others

Food Marking Inks Market Regional Overview

APAC region specifically India, China, and Japan has the largest market share in Food marking inks market because of the sudden increase in the standard of living of less economically developed countries in Asia-Pacific Region. The development of 3D printing in additive manufacturing is propelling to the growth of Food marking inks market

Food Marking Inks Competitive Analysis

With the rapid growth in Food processing and packaging business, the Food processing and packaging industry is on the verge of becoming a multi-trillion dollar global business. The increasing number of companies manufacturing food marking inks is attributing to increased competition in the market.

Food Marking Inks Market key Players Acorn Digital Inks ADCO Stamps and Inc. Birko Corporation Buffalo Color Corporation Collins Ink Corporation FMC Corporation Others

Food Marking Inks Market key Countries profiled APAC Europe Latin America Middle East Africa North America

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Food Marking Inks market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Food Marking Inks market segments such as geographies, base, technology, and end-use industries.

Food Marking inks market report covers exhaustive analysis on: Food marking Inks Market Segments Food marking Inks Market Dynamics Food marking Inks Market Size Food marking Inks Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Food marking Inks Competition & Companies involved Technological advancements in the food marking inks market

Regional analysis for Food Marking Inks Market includes: APAC Europe Latin America Middle East Africa North America

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of Food marking inks. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies of food marking inks market.

Report Highlights: The detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation of Food marking inks. Historical, current and projected market size of Food marking inks in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments in Food marking inks market. Competitive landscape of Food marking inks market Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on Food marking inks market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

