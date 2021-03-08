Quillaia Extracts Market Potential Effect on Upcoming Future Growth By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global quillaia extracts market size is anticipated to register a revenue of USD 1.05 billion by the year 2025. It is expected to grow with 5.2% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for natural and organic extracts across personal care, pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries.

Quillaia extracts are being used as an emulsifying and foaming agent across the food and beverage industry to produce baked goods, cider, cream soda, dairy products, and puddings. It is used in different quantities according to the application. For example, the concentration of quillaia extracts in carbonated beverages is 200 mg/ kg while that in soft drinks it can go up to 500 mg/kg.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-quillaia-extracts-market/request-sample

Increasing demand for natural and organic products for skin care and hair care among consumers is expected to drive the growth of quillaia extract market. This quillaia is rich in natural surfactants, antioxidants, and other nutrients. Desert King, a major player in this market provides a wide variety of quillaia extracts named Andean Q Ultra, Andean QE, Andean Pure Quillaia, and Andean QD.

The powdered form of quillaia extracts held the largest share in the global quillaia market. This growth can be attributed owing to benefits like improvement in the shelf life of the products on the addition of powdered extracts. Liquid quillaia is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to its texture less and smooth less nature thereby making it suitable for addition in a variety of food products like sauces and curries.

In 2018, Asia Pacific held the majority of the share in the global quillaia market. This growth can be attributed to the higher consumption of such extracts across countries like New Zealand and Australia. According to the Bureau of Chemical Safety report, the intake for such extracts across Australia and New Zealand was 2.3 mg per day and 1.1 mg per day respectively.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The application segment of food & beverage held majority of the share in the global quillaia extracts market and is anticipated to continue its growth over the forecasted period.

From 2019 to 2025, the liquid product segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4%.

In the regional segment of the market, Asia Pacific held the largest share.

Global Quillaia Extracts Market: Key Players

Naturex, Desert King, Garuda International, Ingredion, Baja Yucca, Chile Botanics.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com