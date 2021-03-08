Foot and Ankle Devices Market Worth $5.3 billion – Experience Major Revenue Surge due to Emergence of bioresorbable and 3D-printed implants

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, fundamental market dynamics, and key player strategies.

The growth of Foot and Ankle Devices Market is mainly driven by the growing number of hospitals across major markets, increasing awareness about complicatio related to foot and ankle related to osteoarthritis and diabetes coupled with the increasing adoption of bracing and support devices devices. Moreover, rising R&D investments by the key players operating in the market to develop advanced foot and ankle devices coupled with growing funding & grants for commercialization and development of foot and ankle devices are other important factors to drive the market growth in the near future.

According to the new market research – The report “Foot and Ankle Devices Market by Product (Implants, Plates, Screw, Wires, Internal Fixators, Braces, Prosthesis (SACH, Single/Multi-Axial)), Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Hammertoe), Enduser (Hospital, ASCs) – Global Forecasts to 2025“ the Foot and Ankle Implants Devices Market is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025 from USD 3.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=845

Growth Driver: Continuous product commercialization;

Foot and ankle devices offer several benefits such as better affordability, higher efficacy, greater patient comfort, and are easy-to-use as compared to conventional products. Moreover, key players are increasingly focusing on the development of specialized products for the treatment of various foot and ankle disorders and deformaties as well as to address the unmet market needs. The availability of advanced products and treatment modalities is generating significant interest among end users owing to the better treatment outcomes promised by them.

Listed below are regulatory approval and launches in recent years:

In October 2020, WishBone Medical, Inc (US) received FDA approval Smart Correction External Fixation System for pediatric patients. It consists of hexapod external fixator hardware and proprietary planning software.

In June 2019, Metalogix received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Revolution External Plating System, open ring fixation. Its is all-in-one system intended to be used for treatment of Charcot, foot and ankle, in adult and pediatric subgroups (except newborns).

In June 2019, Metalogix received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Revolution External Plating System, open ring fixation. Its is all-in-one system intended to be used for treatment of Charcot, foot and ankle, in adult and pediatric subgroups (except newborns).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=845

North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the foot and ankle devices market in 2019. Increasing number of clinical trials validating foot and ankle devices and a growing number of approvals forfoot and ankle devices are the major factors driving market growth in North America. Customers in North America are moving towards ambulator surgical centers, which is increasing de,mand for foot and ankle devices. This trend will have a positive impact on the ankle devices market.

Leading Players:

The major players in the foot and ankle devices market are DePuy Synthes Companies (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Arthrex Inc (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), DJO Finance, LLC (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Össur HF (Iceland), Orthofix Medical Inc. (US), Medartis AG (Switzerland), Acumed LLC (US), Extremity Medical (US), aap Implantate AG (Germany), Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Ortho Solutions UK Ltd. (UK), Vilex in Tennessee, Inc. (US), Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions (US), Fillauer LLC (US), and Groupe FH Ortho (France), among others.