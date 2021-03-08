Food Thermos Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

Growing economically active population has been escalating the demand for several commodities that eases consumers’ stay in the office. Food thermos being one such commodity, their demand have been observed to multiply at a significant pace in the recent past.

The surge in demand for food thermos led their manufacturers to categorically target their consumers, which can be seen in the evolution of an array of products with multiple functionalities. In 2018, North America and Europe together comprised over half of the global food thermos demand, while owing to the surge in middle income group in the developing regions of Asia and Africa, several manufacturers have expanded their distribution capabilities in selective countries in these regions.

With the present set of trends and rising consumer confidence, the demand for food thermos is expected to further swell during the forecast period.

Innovation to lead the food thermos manufacturers to new levels

Food thermos value chain incudes a large number of players with small to large production and distribution capabilities. Some of the players in the market are Jaypee Plus, Tupperware, Milton, Thermos, MIRA Brands Inc, Simple Modern, Energify, DaCool and Zojirushi among others. Milton is one of the leading players in the food thermos market. The company has brought multiple changes to its food thermos owing to the evolving consumer needs.

Electric tiffin is one of the innovations in the food thermos market which received well with the client and soon generated significant shelf space for itself. The electric variant of food thermos have the capability of heating food in a short span of time. The innovations are also being replicated among the competitors though with a degree of differentiation.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Food Thermos, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the segments in the Food Thermos, such as geography, product type, material type, volume size and distribution channel.

The Food Thermos report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Food Thermos Segments

Food Thermos Market Dynamics

Food Thermos Market Size

Supply & Demand of Food Thermos

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology in the Food Thermos

Value Chain of the Food Thermos

Regional analysis for the Food Thermos includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on the Food Thermos provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per the segments of the Food Thermos. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

