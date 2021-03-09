Kelp Noodles Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights | Sea Tangle Noodle Company, Dalian Gaishi Health Food Co.

Ever rising demand for functional foods have made manufacturers in the food & beverages industry to emphasize on developing food items from multiple edible ingredients. Kelp noodles is one such ingredient that has gained immense popularity in the East Asian region. Besides its popularity in Asia, kelp noodles have also been observed to make inroads in other parts of the world.

Kelp Noodles are manufactured using kelp, a brown colored, edible sea weed. Kelp noodles are generally manufactured using only 3 materials which are naturally available in sea. Kelp noodles are used in multiple Asian recipes and are replacing traditional noodles and pastas. Kelp noodles or seaweed noodles are marketed as a fat-free, gluten-free, low-calorie and having high-iodine content which makes them a healthy alternative for food and beverage industry to replace cereal based noodles and pastas.

Diet Restrictions and Health Benefits of Kelp Noodles to Shape the Pathway of Growth

The millennial generation that are increasingly aware about health and fitness take multiple steps to ensure their fitness. Rise in number of health and diet related apps on mobile platforms validates this trend of healthy lifestyle followed by consumers. A number of diet plans require the consumer to replace their daily nutrient intake with alternatives having added benefits, such as, in carb-free diets, consumers are to replace their energy source from carbs to proteins and fats. Kelp noodles fall in multiple such categories making them a tasty yet healthy alternative for food industry.

The increase in spending capacity of the people across the globe have magnified the demand for functional, healthy supplements for conventional products, kelp noodles being no exception. Food and beverage industry have flourished in the East Asian region particularly due to high population and fast lifestyle followed by people in the region. To fulfil the demand of such population and with increased competition in the market, food products manufacturers have sought after multiple healthy products, kelp noodles being one of the most popular of them in the region.

Raw Kelp Noodles Most Sought After by Consumers

Kelp noodles market is segmented according to processing done on kelp, type of noodles, sales channels and region. Kelp noodles have a benefit that they can be eaten raw. Although high volume of kelp noodle in market is raw and ready-to-eat, a small amount of kelp noodle is processed including steps such as boiling and frying. Consumers can confirm this through labelling as kelp noodles is considered to be in-line with white label trend across the globe. Kelp noodles are also segmented according to their type, i.e. green and clear. Clear noodles, although having bland taste, take the higher cross section due to it being more popular alternative to traditional noodles and pasta. Green kelp noodles are gaining traction in the market due to its peculiar taste of seaweed but currently hold a smaller share than clear kelp noodles.

Kelp noodles are sold through various channels including specialty stores for food and food ingredients, grocery stores, online sales and other mediums. Currently specialty stores hold the lion’s share for the sales of kelp noodles, but online channels are making a mark for themselves, having an added benefit of convenience for the consumer.

The regional markets for kelp noodles include North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East and Africa. The most significant regional market is of East Asia, having both, highest share and growth rate. South Asia is also showing increased a venue of immense opportunities, with countries like Indonesia and Malaysia showing immense traction towards kelp noodles demand. Other regions are yet to become a potential customer of kelp noodles, though in the years to come they are expected to show a steady growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the market

The niche market for kelp noodles is fragmented in nature with large number of small companies operating to gain from the trend for functional foods. Some of the key players in the market include Sea Tangle Noodle Company, Dalian Gaishi Health Food Co., Gold Mine Natural Food Co., Radiant Code, Soulful, The Whole Foodies, KSO, and Shirataki Noodles

