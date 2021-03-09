Capsulotomy Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2029

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Capsulotomy Market: Introduction

Cataract surgeries are highly performed eye surgeries in old age. In some of the cataract surgery cases eye tissues that enclose the intraocular lenses become cloudy and make vision blur. A capsulotomy is special laser treatment used after cataract surgery to improve eye vision. In the capsulotomy, doctor uses the laser to make a tiny hole in the eye tissue behind the lens to let light pass through. Capsulotomy can be performed in the outpatient department and it is a painless surgery, therefore capsulotomy is gaining high demand for the vision clearance after cataract surgeries. As the demand for the surgeries manufacturers is focusing on product approvals, the introduction of the new product, and acquisition activities. Manufacturers are focusing to get regulatory approval for the new capsulotomy devices. For instance, In September 2018, Excel-Lens Company got the CE mark approval for the CAPSULaser selective laser capsulotomy (SLC) devices. As well as in June 2017, FDA has approved the Mynosys Cellular Devices, Inc.’ s capsulotomy device Zepto capsulotomy system.

This Press Release will help you to understand the market Statistics of the European Region.

Click HERE To get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3982

Capsulotomy Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of the cataract expected to drive the growth of the capsulotomy market. According to the Prevent Blindness America Organization, around 17% of the U.S. population age 40 and older have a cataract in 2012. The growing aging population is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the capsulotomy market. Increasing demand for the new technologies to reduce healthcare professional time and high demand for the pain fewer surgeries expected to favor the demand for the capsulotomy devices. The growing number of cataract surgeries, government funding and awareness programs expected propel the growth of the capsulotomy market. Favorable reimbursement policies for eye surgeries expected to drive the growth of the capsulotomy market. Increasing new product launches and product approval from the regulatory bodies are the major trends in the capsulotomy market. However, the lack of healthcare awareness among people, low healthcare expenditure in the low income and rural countries expected to hamper the growth of the capsulotomy market. Moreover, side effects associated with laser therapy expected to restrain the growth of the capsulotomy market.

Capsulotomy Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global capsulotomy market can be segmented on the basis of product type, technology, procedure type, end user, and geography.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3982

Based on product type, the global capsulotomy market is segmented as:

Fixed Capsulotomy System

Mobile Capsulotomy System

Based on technology, the global capsulotomy market is segmented as:

Pulse Capsulotomy Systems

Thermal Capsulotomy Systems

Others

Based on procedure type, the global capsulotomy market is segmented as:

Anterior Capsulotomy

Posterior Capsulotomy

Based on distributional sales, the global capsulotomy market is segmented as:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Eye Care Centers

Capsulotomy Market: Overview

Capsulotomy is the commonly performed surgery after cataract surgery. Two type of capsulotomy are performed A capsulotomy is a commonly performed surgery after cataract surgery. Two types of capsulotomy are performed to clear vision after cataract surgery. Anterior capsulotomy and posterior capsulotomy.are the type of capsulotomy. Capsulotomy with the YAG laser (yttrium-aluminum-garnet laser) is performed in many cases nowadays. Capsulotomy can be an outpatient surgical procedure. Capsulotomy performs in the hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, and eye care centers.

To receive an extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3982

Capsulotomy Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to be the leading market in the global capsulotomy market, owing to increasing healthcare expenditures and the rapid adoption of new technologies. Europe contributes second higher revenue share in the capsulotomy market as increasing demand for pain fewer surgeries and favorable reimbursement scenario. Asia Pacific capsulotomy market expected to grow with the highest growth rate as a huge population base, increasing demand for technically advanced products. China and India expected capsulotomy market is the fastest-growing countries as growing healthcare expenditure and development in the healthcare industry. As well as India and China contribute the higher share in the capsulotomy as high population base, high prevalence eye disorders and the increasing number of cataract surgeries.

Capsulotomy Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global capsulotomy market are – Mynosys Cellular Devices, Inc., International BioMedical Devices Inc., EXCEL-LENS, Inc., Optotek Medical, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Ellex Medical Lasers, Lumenis Ltd. and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan ( Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: