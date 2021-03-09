Green Tea Chocolate Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2019 to 2029

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Growing Inclination Towards Health Benefits Of Green Tea Chocolate Boosts the Overall Market

Green tea chocolate is gaining immense popularity among consumers in the world and is likely to witness a strong growth during the forecast period. Owing to the benefits served by green tea, companies have created green tea chocolate to make the taste of green tea more palatable and attractive to consumers of all age groups. Green tea chocolate is one of the major segments in the chocolate segments. The concept of green tea originated from China and later spread across the world. Green tea chocolate is prepared from the leaves of camellia sinesis. China is considered as the leading producer of green tea chocolate, and is likely to maintain its topmost position throughout the forecast period.

Rising Health Concerns Leads to an Expansion in the Green Tea Chocolate Market

Due to the growing awareness about the health benefits of consuming green tea, the chocolate manufacturers have started focusing on the creation of chocolates from the tea. Green tea chocolates are the most palatable and convenient form of green tea, which is likely to boost the global market for green tea chocolates. Tremendous increase in obese population across the globe is likely to further boost the overall market for green tea chocolates. Green tea helps to reduce the effect of cholesterol, cancer cells and also helps to cure body ache and headaches. The green tea chocolate also helps to reduce fat significantly. However, the high prices of green tea chocolate in comparison to other chocolates is likely to impede the growth of the green tea chocolate market. But the enhancement of the portfolio by major players driving the green tea chocolate market.

Extended Use of Green Tea Chocolate for Bakery Use

The global market for green tea chocolate can be segmented based on form and sales channel. On the basis of form, the green tea chocolate market can be segmented into bar, cookies and chocolate powder. Based on the sales channel, the green tea chocolate market can be segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The direct sales channel for green tea chocolate includes HoReCa, food processors and beverage processors. The indirect sales channel for green tea chocolate includes modern trade, convenience store, specialty store, departmental store, online retailers, retail drug stores and others. Geographically, the green tea chocolate market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific to experience a dominating position in the green tea chocolate market

China is considered as one of the major producers and exporters of green tea chocolate in the world. South Asia and East Asia are likely to witness the strongest growth throughout the forecast period. The easy availability of green tea in these regions is likely to boost the global market. Furthermore, Europe and North America regions are also likely to observe high growth owing to the growing awareness about health and well-being among consumers.

Competitive Outlook of Green Tea Chocolate Market

Major players in the green tea chocolate market are using various internal and external strategies to increase the footprint in the global market. Some of the players in the Green Tea Chocolate market includes Amul, Royce Confect Co. Ltd., The Tummy Train, Coconama, Nestle SA, Meiji Holdings Co., Mondelez International, Inc., Mars Inc., Ferrero, Hershey Co., Lindt & Sprüngli AG., among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Green Tea Chocolate market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Green Tea Chocolate market segments such as buyer type, sales channel, and geographies.

The Green Tea Chocolate market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Green Tea Chocolate Market Segments

Green Tea Chocolate Market Dynamics

Green Tea Chocolate Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for Green Tea Chocolate Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

