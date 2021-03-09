Intravenous Transportation System Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2019 to 2029

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Transportation of geriatric and sick patients back and forth from the ICU’s is often inconvenient process and requires pushing of various poles and infusion pumps behind the bed f the patient. The manufacturers have designed Intravenous Transportation Systems that could be fitted into the bed which would allow necessary movement. The Intravenous Transportation System has cut down the time which was required earlier to move patients. Also this has resulted in lesser line tangles during rapid movements which is expected to increase the market for Intravenous Transportation System. With the increasing facilities and infrastructure in the hospitals adoption of smart Intravenous Transportation System is expected to increase. However high cost of the device many hamper the growth of the market. New software are promising more safety in terms of usage. With the increased development of technology global Intravenous Transportation System markets are expected to grow.

Factors Intravenous Transportation System Market

The Intravenous Transportation System market is driving with the increase in the aging population and rising chronic diseases which is one of the major factor driving the Intravenous Transportation System market. Also rising technology advancements decreasing the maneuverability issues are increasing the market for Intravenous Transportation System. The manufacturers have developed the Intravenous Transportation System by combining the advantages of bed-mounted and stand-alone intravenous poles into one unit. Moreover the design reduces the physical stress and lessens the load as well. Also the Intravenous Transportation System gets locked to the patient bed which helps in keeping the equipments of the patient at a fixed proximity and further reducing the occurrence of IV lines coming out of patients or tipping of IV poles. With the Intravenous Transportation System the need to transfer equipments from intravenous pole to the bed is waived which allows the patients equipments to be safe and secure. Also they can be transported in seconds. This will increase the Intravenous Transportation System Market.

Moreover, healthcare facilities such as hospitals and specialized centers have changed their focus to a better value based system owing to improvement in healthcare. These factors stimulate the R&D and medical departments to overcome the deficiencies for better alternatives in intravenous transportation systems.

Regional Market Outlook Intravenous Transportation System Market

Regionally, Intravenous Transportation System market is segmented into various regions such as Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America region is expected to dominate Intravenous Transportation System market globally, followed by Europe, due to increase in the number of inpatients. Further, the availability of advanced products, and patient care are boosting the Intravenous Transportation System Market hospitals are replacing the traditional systems with the newest technologies which will increase the market for Intravenous Transportation System devices in the region.

The Intravenous Transportation System Market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate due to the growing geriatric population, which is further expected to increase the adoption of Intravenous Transportation System devices. Rise in medical tourism in regions such as Malaysia Thailand and Brazil are expected to increase the Intravenous Transportation Systems with better infrastructure facilities.

Some of the major players in the Intravenous Transportation System Market are Nexxspan Healthcare, LLC., SKYTRON, among others. Moreover, the manufacturers of Intravenous Transportation Systems are mainly focusing on strengthening and increasing the core competencies of their product portfolio.

The report on Intravenous Transportation System is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on Intravenous Transportation System provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report on Intravenous Transportation System also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies

Intravenous Transportation System Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, Intravenous Transportation System market has been segmented on the basis of Product type, End User and Geography.

Based on Product type, the Intravenous Transportation System market is segmented as:

Multi-Purpose Surgical Drape Clamp

IV Lock Box

Ziplift IV Transfer System

Portable IV Pole

Detachable IV Transport System

V. & Irrigation Fluid Tower

Based on End User, the Intravenous Transportation System Market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty clinics

Based on region, Intravenous Transportation System Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key data points covered in report

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Intravenous Transportation System Market by Product Type, End Users and region type

Regional level market analysis of Intravenous Transportation System Market North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa by Product type, End User and country segments

Intravenous Transportation System Dynamics & Opportunity Assessment

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Intravenous Transportation System Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028

Intravenous Transportation System Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Intravenous Transportation System Market

