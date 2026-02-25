Elias Plumbers LTD Expands Professional Appliance Services in London

Elias Plumbers LTD, a trusted plumbing and heating company in London, is proud to announce the expansion of its professional Appliance Repair and Appliance Installation Services across London and within a 20-mile radius.

The company now offers faster response times, same-day service, and 24/7 emergency support for home and commercial appliances.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Appliance Repair in London

Homeowners and businesses in London depend on kitchen and household appliances every day. When appliances break down, it can cause stress and disruption.

Elias Plumbers LTD now provides expert:

  • Kitchen appliance repair
  • Appliance installation services
  • Emergency appliance repair
  • Cooker and oven repair
  • Washing machine repair
  • Dishwasher repair
  • Fridge and freezer repair
  • Appliance fault diagnosis
  • Replacement of faulty parts

With trained engineers and modern tools, the company ensures safe, fast, and reliable repairs.

Trusted Local Appliance Experts in London

Elias Plumbers LTD is already known for:

  • Emergency plumbing services
  • Boiler servicing and repair
  • Central heating installation
  • Drain unblocking services
  • 24 hour emergency plumber call out

Now, customers can also trust the same expert team for professional appliance services.

All work is carried out by qualified engineers who follow UK safety standards. The team focuses on:

  • Quality workmanship
  • Affordable pricing
  • Same-day plumbing and appliance repairs
  • Clear communication
  • Long-lasting solutions

Fast Response Across London and Nearby Areas
The expanded appliance services cover:

  • Central London
  • North London
  • South London
  • East London
  • West London
  • Greater London (within 20 miles)

With a 24/7 emergency call out service, customers can get help anytime, day or night.

Supporting Homes and Businesses

Elias Plumbers LTD provides appliance services for:

  • Residential properties
  • Commercial kitchens
  • Offices
  • Restaurants
  • Rental properties
  • Property management companies

Regular appliance maintenance helps prevent breakdowns and saves money over time.

Why Choose Elias Plumbers LTD?
✔ Local London company 

✔ 24/7 emergency service 

✔ Same-day appliance repair 

✔ Experienced heating engineers and plumbers 

✔ Fully equipped service vans 

✔ Trusted by homeowners and landlords

The company aims to become the go-to choice for appliance repair in London, along with plumbing, heating, boiler service, and drainage solutions.

About Elias Plumbers LTD
Elias Plumbers LTD is a professional plumbing, heating, boiler, drainage, and appliance service company based in London, UK. The company provides emergency plumbing services, central heating services, boiler installation, drain cleaning, and appliance repair solutions.
Serving London and the surrounding 20 miles, Elias Plumbers LTD is committed to fast response times, honest pricing, and high-quality workmanship.

For more information, visit: https://eliasplumbers.co.uk/appliance-services/

Media Contact:

Phone: 07771 999036

Email: eliasplumbersltd@gmail.com

