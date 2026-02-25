A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal Launches Fast & Affordable Junk Removal Services in Dublin

Dublin, Ireland, 2026-02-25 — /EPR Network/ — A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal is proud to launch fast and affordable junk removal services in Dublin. The company helps homes and businesses clear unwanted waste in a quick and easy way. The team offers same-day service and fair prices across Dublin.

Fast Junk Removal for Homes and Offices

People in Dublin often need help with old furniture, broken items, and general rubbish. A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal makes the job simple. The team comes to your home or office. They lift, load, and remove all junk.

Services include:

Household waste removal

Furniture removal and sofa removal

Mattress removal and old mattress disposal

Appliance and white goods removal

Garden waste clearance

Shed removal and garden shed clearance

Office junk removal

House and garden clearance

The team does all the heavy lifting. Customers do not need to move anything.

Same-Day Rubbish Removal in Dublin

Many people need junk gone fast. A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal offers same-day junk removal services in Dublin. This helps during house moves, office clear-outs, renovations, or spring cleaning.

The company also provides a man with a van rubbish removal service. This is great for small loads and quick jobs.

Eco-Friendly Waste Disposal

A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal cares about the environment. The team sorts waste and sends items for recycling when possible. Furniture, metal, wood, and appliances are handled in a responsible way.

The goal is to reduce landfill waste in Dublin. The company follows local waste disposal rules and safe recycling practices.

Affordable and Clear Pricing

Many people worry about hidden fees. A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal offers clear and simple pricing. Customers get a free quote before the job starts.

The company works with:

Homeowners

Landlords

Tenants

Builders

Property managers

Local businesses

No job is too big or too small.

Serving All Areas of Dublin

The junk removal team covers North Dublin, South Dublin, and nearby areas. The company is fully trained and insured. Safety and customer care are always a top priority.

For more information about A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal, visit https://www.a1junkandrubbishremoval.com/services/junk-removals/

About A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal

A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal is a trusted waste removal company in Dublin. The business provides professional junk removal services, rubbish collection, furniture disposal, and full property clearances.

Contact Information

Phone: +353 85 126 7170

Email: declanbyrne098@gmail.com

Address: 5 St Ronan’s Dr, Neillstown, Dublin 22, D22 T9X4, Ireland

GMB: https://maps.app.goo.gl/Zdx4A2ng4VgxVv539