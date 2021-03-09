Lead Acid Battery Market to Reach US$ 106 Bn Mark by 2029, Details Fact.MR Report

Driven by governments in emerging economies promoting clean energy and eco-friendly modes of transport, the lead acid battery market is witnessing a promising growth outlook. A new study by Fact.MR reveals projections that the market will grow 1.4X during the forecast period (2019 to 2029). The growth is further complemented by the rising trend of electric vehicles in North America and Western Europe, which is anticipated to create substantial revenue opportunities for lead acid battery manufacturers.

Lead Acid Battery Market – Key Takeaways

Flooded batteries are expected to double their share in the market owing to flourishing market prospects of commercial and residential backup batteries.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will spur the growth of the lead acid battery market, with nearly 39% share, led by China and India.

Absorbent glass mat (AGM) lead acid battery is projected to account for more than 1/3 rd of total market value by 2029 end.

of total market value by 2029 end. Stationary industrial lead acid battery is anticipated to triple its market share by the end of the forecast period.

The transportation sector is expected to offer significant growth prospects for manufacturers.

Lead Acid Battery Market – Key Driving Factors

Strong efforts of fast developing economies towards carbon footprint reduction, fueling electric vehicle sales, are significantly contributing towards market growth.

Upsurge in production of conventional passenger vehicles and two-wheelers is propelling the demand for lead acid batteries.

Lead Acid Battery Market – Key Restraints

Stringent regulations on lead emissions and growing inclination towards lithium ion batteries are challenging rapid growth of the lead acid battery market.

Competition Landscape

The key players in the lead acid battery market include Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Hitachi Chemical Company, Narada Power Source Co. Ltd, NorthStar, Leoch International Technology Ltd, Crown Battery Corporation, Exide Industries Limited, and GS Yuasa Corporation, among others. The prominent manufacturers are focusing on acquisitions as a key strategy to widen their global footprint.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the lead acid battery market. With historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2029, the study divulges compelling insights on the lead acid battery market based on application (transportation (OEM transportation, aftermarket), motive industrial (OEM motive industrial, aftermarket motive industrial), stationary industrial (OEM stationary industrial, aftermarket stationary industrial), commercial (OEM commercial, aftermarket commercial), residential (OEM residential, aftermarket residential), grid storage (OEM grid storage, aftermarket grid storage), and others (OEM others, aftermarket others), product type (flooded, AGM, gel) across seven major regions.

