Clay Pigeon Thrower Market Historical Analysis, Regional Trends, Sales Revenue and Forecast 2020 to 2030

Over the last ten years, a lot of clay targeting ranges and clubs have sprung, mainly across developed nations in North America and Europe. Clay pigeon targeting, as a sport, is gaining popularity in these regions, with more of the teenage and young adult population shifting from e-sport-based video games to targeting sports, due to these being more realistic in nature.

With the growing popularity of this sport in urban areas, the global clay pigeon thrower market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 1,700 thousand (Th) by 2030, expanding at a growth rate of over 4% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Clay Pigeon Thrower Market Study

The main aspect for the growth of the clay pigeon thrower market would be the increased fondness for real shooting simulation sports that have been attracting a large consumer base. Generation X and boomers are actively participating in clay pigeon targeting sports.

North America accounted for a share of over 50% in the global clay pigeon thrower market in 2019. Participation in clay shooting and skeet shooting is the highest in this region.

Automatic clay throwers lead the mechanism type segment with a market share of over 80%. Automatic clay throwers provide a lot of easiness in shooting clay, due to which they are widely preferred.

Specialty sports stores across the U.S and Europe are cashing in on the growing sales of clay pigeon targets. Well-acclaimed stores are providing full-scale equipment, starting from replica targets to accessories.

The spread of COVID-19 has put on hold most sporting activities around the world, which has hurt the growth of the global clay pigeon thrower market.

“Burgeoning popularity of clay targeting from a leisure perspective to a competitive standpoint is increasing the awareness of this activity, and attracting people of all ages. With several advancements, such as laser clay shooting, the number of people playing this sport is increasing rapidly in many parts of the world,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Fragmented Market Structure with Both, Incumbents and New Entrants Focusing on Incorporating Lightweight Features

The global clay pigeon thrower market is highly fragmented in regions such as North America and Europe. Competitors in the clay pigeon thrower market have a diverse presence and rely on developing a robust distribution network and also integrate new immersive marketing campaigns to maintain their existing customers and attract new ones. Clay targeting enthusiasts demand clay pigeon throwers that are made of lightweight material. Some of the key players operating in the global clay pigeon thrower market include Atlas Traps, MEC High Tech Shooting, Champion, Do All Outdoor, and Eurotarget.

Find More Valuable Insights on Clay Pigeon Thrower Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global clay pigeon thrower market, with historical data on demand (2015-2019) and expected projections for the period (2020-2030). The report discloses compelling insights into demand for clay pigeon throwers based on mechanism type (manual, automatic), launch angle (single launch angle, multiple launch angle, flexible launch angle), throwing capacity (up to 50 yards, 50–100 yards, more than 100 yards), and sales channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, sports stores, online retail, other channels), across several different regions.

