Alt-indie rock duo Dragon and Berr drop fourth LP album ‘She’s So Shui’

New York City, NY, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Alternative indie rock duo Dragon and Berr have released their latest official album, “She’s So Shui.” It contains 11 original Dragon and Berr tracks for an approximate total listening time of 40 mins. Like the rest of D&B’s repertoire, it has been proudly published as an independent release on the Loose Bolt Records record label. Kaleidoscopic, encompassing, and flowing with power and groove, “She’s So Shui” is the latest reason to give Dragon and Berr a listen today.

“I’ve been told more than a few times that they can just tell it’s Dragon and Berr from the style and sound,” writes frontman Dragon, “so I guess without meaning to we developed a sonic fingerprint.”

D&B have developed much more than just a signature sound, though. “She’s So Shui” is a record bringing much of what today’s new music often lacks. It overflows with visceral texture and evocative songwriting with alt-rock tracks such as “Over Share,” “In My Dark Place Again” and “This Is Not a Love Song.” When you think you’ve got them pegged, Dragon and Berr explode out of whatever box you’ve put them in with the raw, real punk-rock offering, “You Know That Song,” then show off their flair for atmospheric tonality with “Affairs of the Heart.”

Still, with all that going on, it may be their punk sensibilities which guide their hands most. Iconoclasm is the Dragon and Berr way.

“Truth be told, we do not try to define ourselves as any one thing,” they say of this. “We are bits of everything, and we like it like that. When you put humans together making music in any capacity it tends to be off a little. Sure, you can fix it in the edits, but that is not us. We do not want to take out the human factor, that, ‘hey, yeah, we are one of you guys and gals out there.’”

And they are “the guys and gals out there” on “She’s So Shui.” There’s some piano in there. There’s a faint country echo from time to time. They have a warm, welcoming, acoustic pop track, “Our Forever House,” and several emotional builds like the U2ish “Time for the Fall.” In other words, like the previous three Dragon and Berr albums, “She’s So Shui” is impossible to pigeonhole and sounds exactly like Dragon and Berr.

“The trick to writing and the delivery of a lyric is not predetermining how you are going to deliver it,” Berr writes. “We wrote ‘Off Beat Again’ as an unapologetic anthem for everyone who has been told they are just off somehow. We kind of say it’s ok, we belong and so do you. This is us, and we are having fun.”

And thanks to that mentality, so are we.

“She’s So Shui” by Dragon and Berr on the Loose Bolt Records label is available from over 500 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, alt-rock fans.

