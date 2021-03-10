THE 21st ANNIVERSARY TAMPA BAY BLACK HERITAGE FESTIVAL TO HOST DYNAMIC 2-DAY HYBRID MUSIC FEST EASTER WEEKEND APRIL 3-4, 2021

The In-Person and Virtual 2-Day Music Fest Incorporates Gospel, R&B Funk, Jazz, and R&B Pop to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Downtown Tampa

Tampa, FL, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — The 21ST Annual Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival (TBBHF) is set to host dynamic 2-Day Hybrid Music Fest Easter Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, April 3rd & 4th, 2021 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park (600 N. Ashley Dr., Tampa, Florida) from 1:00pm-9:00pm with Gates opening at 11:30am. On Saturday, national R&B/Funk group The Bar-Kays and Smooth Jazz group G-Force (Tim Brown, Nils, and Steve Oliver) will perform. On Easter Sunday, national Gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds will set the stage, and Legendary Grammy nominated, R&B/Pop artist Sheila E. will close out the weekend. General Admission Virtual and In-Person tickets, Preferred Seating, Cabana Seating, and VIP tickets are all available for purchase online. Seating is limited. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.tampablackheritage.org.

In addition to these dynamic international performances, local and regional musical artists will showcase their talents on the small stage. Local and regional Food and merchant vendors will be present on-site with select vendors available online for virtual purchasing. By popular demand, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey will return to host the Uncle Nearest Experience (UNE). All Events will take place at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa. As the Festival continues to observe Covid-19 protocol, temperature checks will be conducted, and masks are required to enter the Music Fest.

“This year’s Music Fest will have a different feel, but the energy and great lineup of entertainment, food and vendors will still be present,” says TBBHF Co-Chairs Ruby Jackson and William Saunders, “Safety is our priority and guidelines will be enforced.”

Seating is limited. General Admission tickets are available per day for $20 for two and $30 for two both days. VIP, Preferred Seating, and Cabana Seating are also available for an additional fee. For additional information and to purchase tickets visit www.tampablackheritage.org or call 813-325-2539.

About Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival Foundation (TBBHF)

The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival, Incorporated (TBBHF) is a 501©3 non-profit organization dedicated to the arts and humanities. The purpose of TBBHF is to offer the Tampa Bay area community and beyond a unique blend of African and African American art, culture and history, therefore serving as a conduit for promoting and perpetuating the art, culture and history of African Americans and African people for the benefit of all Tampa Bay residents and tourists to the Tampa Bay area. It exists to support the culturally rich and diverse Tampa Bay community by ensuring all events are inclusive of the entire community. Learn more at www.TampaBlackHeritage.org or for continuous updates and news, follow TBBHF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn @TBBHF

