Sesame Access Systems: Secure Your Homes With A Stair Lift Now!

South East England, United Kingdom, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Sesame Access Systems (https://www.sesameaccess.com/) takes pride in its efficient DDA lift products. They have a network of experienced staff members who always ensure that all of their customers have nothing but trouble-free and invisible stairlifts.

Accessibility is a critical feature of building construction that has always been ignored in the past, but DDA lifts’ specifications have changed. A DDA-compliant lift is planned and maintained in compliance with the DDA regulations and helps make buildings more accessible to everyone, regardless of their degree of mobility. Sesame Access Systems can help develop, build, prepare, and construct a lift that can address various needs and make public spaces more readily accessible to anyone, independent of their mobility.

The lift’s cost will depend on various factors, such as the lift style, the height of the lift, the depth of the pit, who is supposed to use the lift, and so on. Clients may browse their product catalogue and see the designs and sizes they can create for their customers. The whole process will take six to seven months from start to finish. The design stage will take up to eight weeks; then, they’ll give another ten weeks to manufacture the parts they’re going to use and another nine weeks for assembly and quality management.

Sesame Access Systems have established their place in the industry as trusted experts regarding safety and accessibility products. One of their previous clients, Nina, said: “The fabulous Sesame lift with the receding stairs was definitely a big deciding factor for our venue choice. Arriving at your venue on your wedding day is such an important moment and needs to make you feel special, glamourous and equal. This is definitely not a moment when a bride wants to worry about poor access. My husband and I loved that One Great George Street had not only an accessible main entrance but also one that is stylish and has a touch of magic to it, as the stairs miraculously disappear and reveal the lift. Perfect for our fairy-tale day”!

