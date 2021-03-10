Riyad us Saliheen- Compilation of Islamic Belief, Etiquettes & Manners

Delhi, India, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Riyadus Saliheen is an extremely popular and useful compilation of authentic Ahadith covering topics of Islamic belief and moral conduct; it selects approximately 2000 hadith from six major ahadith collections. The book is written by renowned Syrian Imam Yahya bin Sharf, an-Nawawi رحمه الله who was born in 631 AH and died in 676 AH. He is known as one of the best imams of the 7th century of hijra (7th AH).

The book sheds the light on the pillars of Islam and their importance in Islam. It also discusses the importance of ethics and manners in an Islamic society and how come it’s possible to establish a society based on the guidance of the Quran and hadith.

Islam is a religion that teaches human beings the introduction of their Creator as well as the rules and regulations of mutual society. There is no doubt that all the teachings of the system like humanism, communism, socialism, etc, that have been implemented in this world revolve around the teachings of revelation sent down by Allah.

The author explains how no other individual or religion can provide such a wholesome system. Creating a system that accepts the temperament of all human beings without any difficulty is not a matter for anyone other than Allah alone.

The 2 volume set includes 2, 000 hadiths and 1326 pages. The status of each hadith is also mentioned in the footnotes. The book is equally useful for researchers, Muslims, and new Muslims due to the value and authenticity it provides. Riyadus Saliheen is a must-read for people who want to learn about Islam and its practices.