Gong Cha Officially Launches A New Franchise In New York

New York, USA, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Gong Cha, the most reputable bubble tea brand in the world is happy to announce the official opening of a new bubble tea store located in the heart of the metropolitan city.

The store, located at 27 st. Marks place, New York is fully ready for a massive up and running to serve freshly brewed bubble tea to East village communities and neighborhood.

In a recent press conference announcing the official launching of the latest franchise, Gong Cha president, Anchal Lamba, describes the official launch as “Another dream project unfolded”. ” we’ve anticipated the creation of a new store in our new location for the past couple of months.”

“Our feasibility studies discovered how bubble tea lovers in this community tend to take 10 minutes to drive to the neighboring town to order their favorite tea. So we decided to ease their stress.”

“As expected lots of financial and intellectual investment goes into this project. But we’re happy, this new store added to our list of fantastic franchises.” He added.

The New York store packs a punch with high-quality, state-of-the-art amenities supporting fun and relaxation.

The secluded hang-out joint is designed to accommodate customers looking at private-chat friends or business partners while sipping their favorite drink.

The beautifully designed interior packs lots of basic features such as cables and charging mediums for devices.

This store is ready to serve different kinds of tea, including the mango popping with mango bubbles, fresh taro slush with oreo, and lots more, with additional customization options on sugar and ice levels.

Bubble tea has transformed from being a favorite for many people into a trend to anticipate, especially in the US.

Many more people are trooping into the bubble tea world. Since the demand for the beverage has skyrocketed, Gong Cha continues to make effort to ensure their bubble is accessible to customers.

“We were amazed by how people showed unbelievable interest in our drink. So we strive to open more and more franchises.” Again, the store address is 27 st. marks place, New York.

As expected, lots of exciting offers await the first sets of customers at the store.

“Come feed your eye in a beautiful, scenery environment and feed your soul with a delicious sip of your favorite boba tea. We’ll be happy to see you there” He concluded.

About



Gong Cha is a reputable beverage brand that serves bubble tea to its esteemed customers from all walks of life.

With headquarters located in New York, Gong Cha has added several franchises to its name in over 50 locations.

The goal of the company is to serve freshly brewed beverages including fruit toppings, and other creative combos.



Gong Cha is popular for serving healthy drinks refreshed every four hours.

Contact



For more information, inquiries, or requests, reach out to Gong Cha via any of the following media;



Anchal Lamba

626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com

https://www.gongchausa.com/contact-us

Gong Cha Tea, LLC

425 N. Broadway #287

Jericho NY 11753