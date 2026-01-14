CHETU CELEBRATES 15TH SUCCESSIVE SOC 1® TYPE 2 INDEPENDENT AUDIT

Sunrise, FL, 2026-01-14 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global digital intelligence and custom software solutions provider, today announced it has successfully achieved its 15th consecutive System and Organization Controls (SOC) 1® Type 2 independent audit on controls relevant to user entities’ Internal Control over Financial Reporting (ICFR). The independent report again found “no exceptions,” which reaffirms Chetu’s excellence in executing secure, stable, and regulatory-compliant operations.

This examination is carried out according to the strict criteria of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and it provides assurance that the internal controls implemented by Chetu, which directly affect client financial reporting, are not just effectively designed but also are operating effectively over a period of time. The report is a testament to the company’s ongoing effort to adhere to a strong compliance framework and its commitment to safeguarding client data in every engagement.

“SOC 1® Type 2 attestation for the 15th consecutive time with no exceptions is a testament to our culture of accountability and continuous improvement,” said Atal Bansal, CEO and Founder of Chetu. “Our clients entrust us with the care of their most sensitive data, and this success is proof that their trust is not misplaced.”

“We are committed to the highest standards of transparency and security in every solution we provide, without fail,” he continued.

The SOC 1® Type 2 report is considered one of the most highly regarded standards for service organizations all over the world, specifically in relation to financial compliance. It is an indication that a company has been subjected to a comprehensive assessment of its internal control environment, and it also confirms that the company complies with stringent internal control requirements. These criteria are becoming increasingly important as companies expand their digital operations and handle sensitive customer data in intricate, cloud-based ecosystems.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and custom software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.