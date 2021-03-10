Microgaming Announces Fresh Game Releases for March 2021

London, UK, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — The cold season is changed by warm spring, and it is the right time to surprise the players with something exciting and fascinating. We are talking about video slots. Microgaming has prepared for spring properly, and the software developer makes a new start with a fresh selection of new content.

The First Batch

A new season – a new bound forward. On 2 March, Microgaming has released a remaster of Terminator 2. It is one of the classy thematical slots, which is available on mobile devices for the first time. The Terminator said that he would come back, and he did. The video slot will treat you with old-known images of legendary characters, including Terminator, Sarah and John Connor, T-1000, and good chances to obtain generous rewards.

The bountiful adventure will be waiting for you in the Emerald Gold slot (Just for The Win), which will be out on 9 March. Start looking for four-leaf golden clovers together with a verdant leprechaun in order to find great treasures on the hills of the Emerald Isle.

After this adventure on the Emerald Isle, it will be time to move forward to the Mount of Olympus and meet Zeus, the King of Greek Gods. On 16 March, Amazing Link: Zeus (SpinPlay Games) will be released. Have a match of six or more Amazing Symbols, and trigger one of the Divine Jackpots.

More Games Are Coming

If you are afraid of height, there will be another option to go down. Fire Forge (Stormcraft Studio), a new dark shady enterprise, will be released on 23 March. Join the excavation with a dirty dwarven metalworker and make a great kaboom to get the hidden under-the-ground treasures.

In case there is not enough mystery and riddles for you, you will have a shot to get in the team of the legendary detective – Sherlock Holmes to battle against his adversary – Prof. Moriarty in Sherlock and Moriarty Wowpot. Yes, Wowpot refers to the Progressive Wowpot Wheel with a starting winning pool of 2M euros. But it is not the only thrilling thing here. During the game, you need to solve the riddle behind while collecting particular Mystery Symbols. The video slot will be out on 25 March.

For fans of extreme and high-volatility games, the Amber Sterling’s Mystic Shrine online slot (Fortune Factory Studio) will be released on 30 March. The video slot will dip players into wild jungles , where nobody knows what surprises will be waiting for him or her.

Microgaming has prepared for a new season properly. Many different and thematical adventures will be waiting for you. But which of these video slots are you looking forward to the greatest extent?