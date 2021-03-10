Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2028

According to a recently released Fact.MR study, revenues from dyslipidemia therapeutics market surpassed US$ 36 billion in 2018. Low-density lipoproteins held approximately two-thirds of revenues from dyslipidemia therapeutics worldwide in 2018. As high LDL levels have been associated with increased risks of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular problems in humans, governments around the world are launching various campaigns to raise awareness about the adverse impact of high LDL levels in the blood.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2928

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders worldwide has prompted individuals to effectively manage their LDL levels. To capitalize on the current trends prevalent in the dyslipidemia therapeutics market, pharmaceutical companies continue to strive towards developing new and improved therapies to lower LDL levels, and effectively manage the percentage of other lipids in the blood. A range of new treatments such as combination therapies, gene editing, and novel target drugs are under development, particularly for dyslipidemia therapeutics.

Statins Persist as Preferred Drug Class for Dyslipidemia Therapeutics

Fact.MR estimates the sales of statins for dyslipidemia therapeutics to exceed $20,000 million in 2019. Statins continue to remain the first line of drugs prescribed by doctors to manage and treat dyslipidemia. Statin drugs are deemed useful in reducing LDL levels in humans, with their effectiveness in lowering LDL level being approximately 60%.

Clinical trials commend statin drugs to substantially reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, while stabilizing the blood vessels lining and reducing inflammation. Its ability to aid in blood vessel relaxation also contributes to lowering blood pressure in patients. Moreover, the growing prevalence of chemoprophylaxis, caused by consumption of statins is further expected to bolster demand for dyslipidemia therapeutics as a consequence.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2928

Gains from other drugs for dyslipidemia therapeutics are expected to remain gradual, with demand arrested by concerns regarding side-effects of statins. There has been a notable rise in the development of alternative drugs, owing to certain health impacts associated with the consumption of statins including muscular pain, the onset of type 1 diabetes, and hemorrhagic stroke.

Non-statins and PCSK9 have witnessed widespread acceptance as an alternative to statins in dyslipidemia therapeutics. Furthermore, with research towards the use of nutraceuticals in clinical practices for dyslipidemia treatment intensifying, pharmaceutical companies are expected to witness significant opportunities in the functional food space.

North America Remains Lucrative for Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market

The high consumption of fast food and stressful lifestyle of the North American population is one of the key reasons behind the growing incidences heart diseases in the continent. According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cardiovascular diseases were found to be the top cause of deaths in the United States of America in 2017. Another report from the CDC suggested a total of 48.6% US adults were eligible for statin therapy signifying the high prevalence of dyslipidemia in the country. Consequently, the sales of dyslipidemia therapeutic drugs are likely to stay high and the Fact.MR study estimates that the dyslipidemia therapeutics market will witness a growth of 2.9% through 2019.

Apart from North America, China presents lucrative opportunities for the dyslipidemia therapeutics market where the condition was identified as the key cause behind increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases in the country. Following the discovery, the China Clinical Control of Dyslipidemia (CCCD) has been continuously releasing guidelines to reduce the condition in the country. These factors are likely to aid in the progression of the dyslipidemia therapeutics market in the country.

Connect To an Expert @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2928

The Fact.MR report offers forecast of the dyslipidemia therapeutics market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the dyslipidemia therapeutics market is projected to record 2.5% CAGR through 2028.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates