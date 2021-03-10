Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast 2018-2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market: Seamless Explanation on Major Growth Prospects and Growth Opportunities for Stakeholders

Fact.MR recently published a market research report titled “Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018-2028”. The report is a comprehensive representation of the most critical growth parameters of the automated storage and retrieval systems market. Readers can find qualitative and quantitative information on how the automated storage and retrieval systems market will grow during the forecast period 2018-2028. Readers can identify the lucrative opportunities for players in the automated storage and retrieval systems market and other factors that may influence the market growth during the assessment period. Furthermore, the report also helps readers to understand the regional outlook of the automated storage and retrieval systems market to adopt appropriate strategies to explore lucrative business opportunities in leading regional markets. The report presents critical information about the automated storage and retrieval systems market in the most seamless, chapter-wise manner for the better understanding of readers.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary – Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market

This chapter features the market summary and highlights to help readers to get the overview of the growth of the automated storage and retrieval systems market during the assessment period. This chapter also provides an assessment of market opportunities for stakeholders that may help readers to plan the outline of their upcoming strategies.

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

This chapter helps readers to understand the automated storage and retrieval systems market with the help of market definition, introduction, and market taxonomy. The chapter also features megatrends that are popular among automated storage and retrieval system vendors, which can help readers to understand the future prospects of the automated storage and retrieval systems market.

Chapter 3 – Market Dynamics

Readers can find detailed information about factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and trends, which may be instrumental in shaping the automated storage and retrieval systems market during the period 2018-2028.

Chapter 4 – Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment

This chapter focuses on macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that are influencing the global demand for automated storage and retrieval systems. It also consists of the information about investment feasibility matrix, value chain analysis, and key regulations & standards that may impact sales of automated storage and retrieval systems in the upcoming years.

Chapter 5 – Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Analysis and Forecast

Readers can find detailed assessment of the development of the global market for automated storage and retrieval systems based on geographical regions, system types, categories, and end-user industries. North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are the regional segments of the market included in the report. According to the type, unit-load AS/RS, mini-load AS/RS, vertical lift modules (VLMs), horizontal carousels, and vertical carousels are the leading segments of the automated storage and retrieval systems market. Depending on the categories, standalone and integrated automated storage and retrieval systems are the important segments of the market. Automotive, food & beverage, electrical & electronics, healthcare, and retail & e-commerce industry are the segments of the automated storage and retrieval systems market based on its end-user industries.

Chapter 6 – North America Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Analysis

This chapter includes valuable information about how the demand automated storage and retrieval systems is increasing in two leading countries in the North American region – U.S. and Canada. This chapter provides detailed information about the growth of the North American market for automated storage and retrieval systems with the help of Y-o-Y growth projections by country and by all the other sub-segments of the automated storage and retrieval systems market. This can help readers to elucidate the growth opportunities in the North American automated storage and retrieval systems market to develop their upcoming business strategies in the upcoming years.

Chapter 7 – Latin America Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Analysis

This chapter explains how the Latin American market for automated storage and retrieval systems will grow in the upcoming years, depending on its demand and sales of automated storage and retrieval systems in leading Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. This chapter also focuses on the growth of leading sub-segments of the automated storage and retrieval systems market in the Latin American region. Readers can also find a comprehensive list of leading players in the Latin American market for automated storage and retrieval systems.

Chapter 8 – Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Analysis

Growth prospects of the Europe market for automated storage and retrieval systems in EU-4, UK, BENELUX, Nordic, and Eastern Europe are the topic of focus in the chapter. Readers can find appropriate information about the growth of the European market for automated storage and retrieval systems in this chapter, which help them to plan their upcoming business strategies to envisage positive growth in the Europe automated storage and retrieval systems market in the upcoming years.

Chapter 9 – CIS & Russia Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Analysis

The chapter provides detailed information about the growth of the automated storage and retrieval systems market in CIS & Russian region during the forecast period. It also features valuable insights on the Y-o-Y growth comparison and market attractiveness based on regions, types, categories, and end-user industries to define the growth prospects of the automated storage and retrieval systems market in the CIS & Russian region.

Chapter 10 – Japan Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Analysis and Forecast

Readers can find qualitative and quantitative information about how the Japan market for automated storage and retrieval systems will grow during the assessment period. This chapter provides a detailed explanation on various factors that may influence the demand for automated storage and retrieval systems in Japan during the period 2018-2028.

Chapter 11 – APEJ Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Analysis and Forecast

Greater China, India, ASEAN countries, South Korea, and ANZ are the major focus of information presented in this chapter. With the help the conclusions presented in this chapter, readers will be able to understand the growth prospects of the APEJ market for automated storage and retrieval systems. The chapter also features impact assessment of the market forces that may influence the growth of the APJE APEJ automated storage and retrieval systems market in the upcoming years.

Chapter 12 – MEA Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Analysis and Forecast

This chapter provides information about the growth of the automated storage and retrieval systems market in the Middle East & African region. The chapter presents growth prospects of the MEA automated storage and retrieval systems market in leading countries such as GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, and Israel.

Chapter 13 – Competitive Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find a dashboard overview of the leading market players in the automated storage and retrieval systems market along with their market share analysis. The chapter provides detailed information about the competitive analysis of the automated storage and retrieval systems market with the help of heat map assessment, which can help readers to understand their close competition in the market.

Chapter 14 – Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the leading manufacturers and distributors of automated storage and retrieval systems. Market players featured in the Fact.MR report are Daifuku Co., Ltd., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Dematic Corporation, Vanderlande Industries, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, System Logistics Spa, Westfalia Technologies, Inc., Honeywell Intelligrated, Swisslog Holding AG, and Invata Intralogistics, Inc.

Chapter 15 – Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market-Key Takeaways

This chapter consists of the gist of all the information about the global market for automated storage and retrieval systems, mentioned in the report. With the help key takeaways, the report helps readers to understand the key pointers about the growth of the automated storage and retrieval systems market during the forecast period.

Chapter 16 – Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Additional information about the insights and data about the automated storage and retrieval systems market, such as acronyms and assumptions, which can help readers to understand the report, is featured in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – Research Methodology

In this chapter, readers can find important information about the research methodology followed to obtain critical conclusions about the growth of the automated storage and retrieval systems market.

