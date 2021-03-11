Sponge Detection System Market Critical Insights, Trends and Forecast till 2031

Surgical items such as surgical sponges, devices or other instruments, are sometimes accidentally left behind in the patient’s body at the time of surgery. Surgical sponges are most commonly retained than any the other item and cause significant harm to the patient. A sponge detection system is a device that identifies the retained sponge in the patient’s body after an emergency surgery.

Sponge are easily retained in the patient’s body due to their small size. Also, when they get mixed in blood, it is difficult to distinguish them from the surrounding tissues. When surgical bodies are retained, diagnosis is done by computed tomography. The incidence rate of retained surgical bodies ranges between 0.3-1.0 per 1000 abdominal operations. These occur due to a lack of communication between surgical staff during operations. There is no known measure to completely erase the risk of a retained sponge. However, a sponge detection system may reduce the cases of retained sponge. 69% of all the retained surgical items are retained surgical sponges. Sponge detection systems reduce the anesthetic time. Sponge detection system detects the retained sponges through wound exam, X-ray, and radio-frequency. Radiofrequency identification technology has the potential to considerably improve patient safety by reducing retained surgical bodies. The radiofrequency identification method in sponge detection systems is safer, faster, and cost-effective as compared to the X-ray method.

Sponge Detection System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the sponge detection system market is primarily driven by rising control and prevention measures during surgical procedures. The rising number of emergency surgeries, lack of awareness among surgeons and radiologists, and commendatory reimbursement policies are gardening the growth of the sponge detection system market. For instance, according to the research conducted, the prevalence rate of retained surgical bodies is approximately 1 in every 8000 operations. This restraining factor may become a challenge in the growth of the sponge detection system market. The limited use of sponge detection systems and the additional cost of surgery due to retained surgical bodies (RSB) are the major obstacles in the growth of sponge detection systems.

Sponge Detection System Market: Segmentation

The global sponge detection system market can be segmented on the basis of technology type and end user.

Based on technology type, the global sponge detection system market is segmented as:

Bar Code-Count

Radio-Frequency Identification

Electronic Article Surveillance

Based on end user, the global sponge detection system market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Clinics

Sponge Detection System Market: Overview

The global sponge detection system market is expected to grow over the forecast period. Retained sponge in a patient’s body is life threatening. Hence, there is a high demand for sponge detection systems in the market. Use of new technologies like radio-frequency sponge detection systems and bar code-count sponge detection systems have increased the use of sponge detection systems among the end users. Use of radio-frequency identification can mitigate the incidence rate of retained surgical sponges after emergency surgery. Bar code-count can eliminate the errors leading to reduced risk to surgical patients.

Sponge Detection System Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global sponge detection system market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is boosting the sponge detection system market due to the presence of sophisticated healthcare facilities. Europe is also flooding the sponge detection market due to favourable reimbursement policies and government initiatives regarding the adoption of sponge detection systems. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow by the highest CAGR in the sponge detection system market over the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of geriatric population. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period.

Sponge Detection System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global sponge detection system market are Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, Medline Industries, Inc., Haldor, and others.

