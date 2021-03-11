Cleanroom Technology Market: Growing Focus on Energy-efficient Cleanrooms

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The cleanroom technology market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025 from USD 5.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the stringent regulatory framework, growth of the biologics sector, rising demand for parenteral and injectable pharmaceutical formulations, growing demand for medical devices, and advancements in cleanroom technologies.

However, the high operational costs associated with cleanrooms are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the product, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into consumables, equipment, and controls. The consumables segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the cleanroom technologies market during the forecast periods (2020-2025). Growth in this segment is driven mostly by the growing number of pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies facilitating the use of disposable protective clothing.

The standard/drywall cleanrooms segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market

Based on construction type, the cleanroom technologies market is segmented into standard/drywall cleanrooms, hardwall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, and pass-through cabinets. The standard/drywall cleanrooms segment accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market in 2019.

North America is expected to hold the largest share for players operating in the cleanroom technologies market

North America accounted for the largest share of the cleanroom technologies market in 2019. Factors such as stringent regulatory standards for product approvals, technological advancements in cleanrooms, initiatives taken by private organizations to create awareness regarding cleanrooms, and growth of the healthcare sector on a global scale are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

Leading Companies

Azbil Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Exyte AG (Germany), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Labconco Corporation (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), and Taikisha Ltd. (Japan).