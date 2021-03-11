Separation Systems for Commercial Biotechnology Market Size, Key Players, Revenue Drivers and Forecast Report

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Separation Systems for Commercial Biotechnology Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Separation Systems for Commercial Biotechnology Market size is expected to reach USD 39.47 billion by 2025. The separation systems in biotechnology are also termed as “bioseparation systems”. Bioseparation systems are used for the purification and separation of biological products such as biopharmaceuticals, biochemicals and diagnostic reagents depending upon electrostatic charge, density, diffusivity, shape, polarity, solubility, and volatility characteristics.

Key Players:

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Shimadzu Corporation

bioMérieux SA

Growth Drivers:

The separation systems for commercial biotechnology industry are expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the world. The factors that play an important role in the growth of separation systems for commercial biotechnology market include increasing demand for novel drug molecules & cell-based therapies, booming biopharmaceutical & biotech firms, technological advancements in biotechnology sector, and stringent government rules & regulations. However, high cost of bioseparation equipment’s and strict regulations regarding bioseparation systems are negatively affecting the growth of the market. The separation systems for commercial biotechnology industry are categorized based on method, application and geography.

Method Outlook:

Modern methods Microarray Lab-on-a-chip Biochip Magnetic separation

Conventional methods Chromatography Flow cytometry Membrane filtration Electrophoresis Centrifugation



Application Outlook:

Pharmaceutical Vaccines Proteins Hormones/Insulin Enzymes Human Blood Plasma Fractionation Mammalian Cell Cultures

Food & Cosmetics

Agriculture

Regional Outlook:

North America is expected to be the top market for separation systems for commercial biotechnology in the future period. The presence of key manufacturers, growing technological advancements, and continuous R&D are anticipated to drive the market in this region in upcoming period. The U.S. represents the largest market for bioseparation systems in North America, followed by Canada. Further Europe and the Asia Pacific follow the market.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific’s market is projected to hold higher share in the separation systems for commercial biotechnology market in forecast period. As increasing R&D expenditure and government initiative for the development of separation system in emerging countries such as India & China. Also, shortage of vaccines across the world, high demand for therapeutics, and ongoing research in the biotechnology field are expected to boost the market growth in this region.

