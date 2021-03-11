Backlit Displays Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)-enabled electronic devices, such as television, mobile phones and others, is creating potential opportunities for the LCD panel market. In the past couple of years, LCD panels have gained popularity owing to their advanced properties that include less power consumption, compact size and low price. Moreover, over the past two decades, the LCD technology of has made impressive progress. The electronic displays available at present make use of a wide variety of active LCD panels. The LCD panel market is one of the significantly growing markets due to the increasing demand for LCD displays & low power consumption electronic goods, as well as increase in the demand for touch-enabled displays.

An LCD panel is designed to project on-screen information. At present, LCD panels are suited with high-mobility electronic equipment. LCDs with improved video quality are gaining momentum in all developed and developing economies. These factors are projected to propel the global LCD panel market.

LCD Panel Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the LCD panel market include an increase in the demand for energy-efficient electronic products as well as for larger and 4K televisions. Furthermore, growth in the demand for energy-efficient electronic devices is surging the global LCD panel market. Demand for high-quality screens, coupled with improving standards of living and inflating disposable income, are among key factors boosting the LCD Panel market. In addition, increase in the adoption of consumer electronic devices is projected to drive the global LCD panel market.

However, one of the major challenges of the LCD panel market are the higher cost and thickness of the display of these devices as compared to other modules. The LCD panel market is expected to witness sluggish and unpredictable growth owing to a quantitative decline in the number of LCD displays. Moreover, financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations around the world, such as fluctuating currency exchange rates and economic difficulties, are some of the major factors hindering the growth of the LCD panel market. However, increased competition from alternative technologies and LCD panel complex structure is likely to limit the growth of the LCD panel market.

LCD Panel market: Segmentation

Global LCD panel market can be segmented as:

Segmentation of the LCD Panel market on the basis of panel size:

Large Size LCD Panel

Small Size LCD Panel

Medium Size LCD Panel

Due to an increase in the demand for large LCD displays, the large size LCD panel sub-segment is expected to register double-digit growth rate in the global market. In addition, due to an increase in the demand for portable electronic devices, the small size LCD panel sub-segment is projected to be the most attractive market sub-segment of the global LCD panel market.

Segmentation of the LCD Panel market on the basis of Application:

Televisions

Smart Phones & Tablets

Desktops & Laptops

Wearable Devices

Other Applications

The smart phones and tablets sub-segment held the largest market share for the LDC panel market in 2017, and the wearable devices sub-segment is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the major players of the global LCD panel market include AU Optronics, Samsung Display, Innolux, LG Display, HannsTouch Solution, InfoVision Optoelectronics, Sharp, Panasonic, CPT Corporation and BOE Technology Group Co.

Regional Overview

At present, North America holds the largest market share for the LCD panel market due an increase in the demand for consumer electronic devices. Due to the presence of key LCD panel manufacturers in China and Japan, Asia Pacific is expected to become the prominent region for the LCD panel market. In addition, the unorganized market of LCD panels in China, Japan and India is creating a competitive environment for global LCD panel manufacturers. Moreover, Europe is the fastest-growing market for LCD panels due to an increase in the adoption of consumer electronics devices. The demand for LCD panels has risen dramatically over the past 12 months globally. The usage of LCD displays in various industries in these regions is boosting the LCD panel market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

LCD Panel market Segments

Market Dynamics of LCD Panel market

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Value Chain of LCD Panel market

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for LCD Panel market includes development of LCD Panel in the following regions:

North America LCD Panel Market U.S. Canada

Latin America LCD Panel Market Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe LCD Panel Market EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia LCD Panel Market

Japan LCD Panel Market

APEJ LCD Panel Market Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East and Africa LCD Panel Market GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation of LCD Panel market

Recent industry trends and developments in LCD Panel market

Competitive landscape of LCD Panel market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Global Backlit Displays Market: Overview

The development in display technologies and adoption of digital connectivity are expected to create enormous growth opportunities for the backlit displays market in the coming years. The display marketing is growing rapidly due to the advancement in digital display screens and adoption of backlit displays by brand marketers to increase brand awareness and customer engagement. Backlit trade show displays are the latest trend in the trade show industry. Backlit displays are attractive and grab the attention of the audiences across shows and events. Moreover, backlit displays are portable and offer the ability to change the graphics on backlit displays anytime, which maximizes flexibility and functionality. The digital evolution is also transforming the outdoor backlit displays market by introducing digital screens integrated with software and technologies, which is the major contributor to the transformation of the advertising industry. Backlit displays offer high visibility that attracts the visitors in the booth space. Backlit displays enable marketers in increasing awareness and generate massive traffic as the backlit displays make it easier to view and read the marketing messages at the trade events and exhibitions. Backlight displays are the fastest growing booth design trend as well as a useful marketing product that helps marketers in increasing customer awareness about the brand, product, and services.

These backlit displays offer unique trade show display solutions that help advertisers to stand out from the rest exhibitors at the event. With the LED lighting and high resolution printed fabric graphics, these backlit displays are illuminating and offer vibrant colors to gain the attention of the trade show attendees.

Global Backlit Displays Market: Dynamics

The factors expected to drive the growth of the market for backlit displays are introduction of portable LED-backlit displays, and higher adoption of backlit displays in trade shows and events. The complex display challenges can be one of the factors that can hamper the growth of backlit displays market.

The rise in usage of backlit displays in shopping malls, airports, and retail stores sector is the latest trend in the backlit displays market.

In recent years display manufactures are focusing on next generation display technology Micro LED technology to support two major categories of signage and TV panel backlight source.

Global Backlit Displays Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The backlit displays market can be segmented on the basis of type, display technology, application, and region.

By Type, the global backlit displays market is segmented into:

Backlit trade show displays

Backlit Fabric Display

Vector Frame Backlit Display

Backlit SEG Popup Display

Others

By Display Technology, the global backlit displays market is segmented into:

LED

LCD

CCFL

Others

By Application, the global backlit displays market is segmented into:

Trade Shows

Events

Shopping Malls

Theatres

Airports

Retail Outlets

Others

Global Backlit Displays Market: Competition Landscape

Examples of some of the key players in the global backlit displays market are Power Graphics Digital Imaging, Inc, Abex Exhibits, ABL Imaging Group, Creative Displays, LG Display, Sharp Corporation, NEC Corporation, TPV Technology Ltd, Camelback Displays Inc., Featherlite Exhibits, Redcliffe Imaging Limited, Nomadic Display, Godfrey Group, Skyline, Megaprint, etc.

Global Backlit Displays Market: Regional Outlook

North America region market is expected to dominate the backlit displays market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The backlit displays market in North America is expected to witness significant growth due to presence of prominent display vendors in the U.S. The rise in usage of backlit displays in trade shows and events as well as at retail outlets is also expected to boost the growth of the backlit displays market in North America. Also, the vendors in the Asia Pacific are focusing on adoption of a variety of backlit displays at the trade shows, airports, and theatres, which is expected to create potential growth opportunities for the backlit displays market in the region. Latin America & MEA are projected to contribute significant shares in the global backlit displays market over the forecast period.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Global Backlit Displays Market Segments

Global Backlit Displays Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Backlit Displays Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Backlit Displays Market

Global Backlit Displays Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Backlit Displays Market

Backlit Displays Technology

Value Chain of Backlit Displays

Global Backlit Displays Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Backlit Displays Market includes

North America US Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm



Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

