Fact.MR Report- Expansion of Heavy Industries across the World Helps to Push Grinding Machines Sale

Grinding machines are used to remove the material from the workpiece by abrasion to provide the high surface finish. Grinding is an inevitable process required in any industrial manufacturing application, supports grinding machines as one of the most important machines used for manufacturing. Apart from the material removal processes for surface finish, grinding machines are also used to sharpen the edges of cutting tools. The leading grinding machines manufactures are continually putting their efforts to provide the required preciseness even for complex gear workpieces. Increasing vehicle production is one of the prominent factors fueling the demand for grinding machines in the global market. Continually improving aerospace and defense infrastructure in emerging economies coupled with the evolving manufacturing processes likely to enforce grinding machines sales over the forecast duration. Owing to the above reasons, the global grinding machines market is set to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Grinding Machines Market – Market Dynamics

The ever-rising industrial manufacturing across various verticals worldwide is the most significant factor propelling the grinding machines market. Stringent requirements for precise finishing across numerous applications, grinding machines have found immense penetration across different verticals worldwide. The automotive industry requires all grinding machines to be able to crush a variety of gears, to reach maximum efficiency and flexibility. Increasing automotive production directly influences the sales of grinding machines. The global automotive industry has witnessed steady growth over the past few years. However, expanding the middle-class population in emerging economies is foreseen to hurtle automotive production in the coming years. The automotive segment is expected to hold a significant share in the global grinding machines market. Deployment of grinders in mid and small-scale industries is driving the growth for the global grinding machines market over the forecast period. Moreover, improving economies of developing countries, growth in number of mining activities, and the industrial sector is also foreseen to create significant growth avenues in the global grinding machine market over the forecast period. However, the cost-intensive nature of grinding machines demands high initial investments, which appears to be a restraining factor for the market growth.

Grinding Machine Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically the grinding machines market has been segmented into seven regions include North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, etc.), East Asia (China, Japan, etc.), South Asia (India, Malaysia, Thailand, etc.), MEA and Oceania. Growth prospects of the grinding machines market in North America appear to be a bit slow owing to the early adoption. However, the region holds a significant share in the global grinding machines market. Conversely, the grinding machines market in the emerging economies such as India, China, and Mexico foreseen to create significant value opportunities owing to fast-paced industrial growth and growing vehicle demand by the end of the forecast period.

Grinding Machine Market – Key Segments

Cylindrical and surface types of grinding machines are the most popular machines in the market due to their wide array of end-use applications. The global grinding machines market can be segmented on the basis of application, product type, and control type.

According to Product Type, the Grinding Machines Market can be segmented as:

Cylindrical

Surface

Gear

Tool & Cutter

Others

According to Application, the Grinding Machines Market can be segmented as:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer goods

Machine tools & Parts

According to Control Type, the Grinding Machines Market can be segmented as:

Conventional

CNC

Grinding Machines Market – Key Manufacturers

The grinding machines manufacturers are spread across the globe. Prominent grinding machines manufactures are capitalizing significantly and focusing on the effective integration of design and workflow to achieve better surface finish even on complex geometries. Some of the prominent players operating in the global grinding machines market are- Amada Machine Tools Co. Ltd., DANOBAT, ANCA Pty Ltd, Junker Group, Körber AG, Fives Group, Gleason Corporation, Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies, Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd, JTEKT Corporation, Hardinge, INC., HTC Sweden AB, and Okuma Corporation.

