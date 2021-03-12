Apple SignIn extension for Magento 2 to avoid data breaches

San Diego, USA, 2021-Mar-12 — /EPR Network/ — In 2020 2Q, there were 33,480 online stores and 27,996 unique domains built with Magento 2 live on the internet. So when there is technology as advanced as Magento, there is always an opportunity to enhance customers’ experience in online stores.

ZealousWeb is also not behind in this! We have noticed that since there are many iOS users around us, our Magento stores sometimes fail to avail the ease to log into the store using Apple ID.

Magento is a widely used platform when someone wants to launch an e-commerce store. Magento supports the transaction of US$ 155 billion every year solely! So providing support and extensions that enhance the performance of the platform is so very essential.

Apple SignIn with Magento 2 is one such extension that helps customers log in to the store using their Apple ID while supporting 2-factor authentication. It helps to gain the customer’s trust and protect their identity.

There is flexibility when it comes to using this plugin. Customers can log in through their Apple ID or use that option during checkout with the products in their cart.

Also, installing this plugin will not force the customer to sign up or log in with their Apple ID. It just works along with other options like signing up using your email address. Upon acceptance from the users, the website will use their Apple ID to help them sign in every time they visit the store.

The motive behind developing this plugin is to ease users while signing up and not compromising their data. One of the significant advantages of using this plugin is that the users don’t need to remember the passwords! Hence, it is a way to login hassle-free, and because of 2-factor authentication, there won’t be any data theft incident as well!

“81% of data breaches have been the result of weak or stolen passwords. So providing 2-factor authentication to customers and control the data breaches has been the significant motivation behind developing this plugin”, as the CEO and Founder, Kandarp Bhatt, states.

Giving an extra way to log into the store can bring more people to the website, and we also see an increment in the account creation rate.

The details one needs to fill in while signing up is too tiring sometimes that we witness an extravagant bounce rate on that webpage. So, giving the option to sign up with Apple ID can be a game-changer for the web store!

We are proud to cater to numerous clients in the arena of Magento, and for plugins specifically, you don’t want to miss checking out some fabulous creations of ZealousWeb! Hop in, right here!

About ZealousWeb

For over a decade and a half, ZealousWeb has helped businesses digitally transform with disruptive technologies’ prudent use. Our services range from web and mobile application development to digital marketing and data science for business growth. We pride ourselves on our Magento plugin development and integration and hope to create more of them. Our innovation is our strength and optimism. ZealousWeb has over two decades of experience successfully working with clients in 66 countries across 16 industries with a global presence in the USA, UK, India, Qatar. For more information, please visit us at www.zealousweb.com.