Liquid Polybutadiene Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Till 2029

The rising demand for advanced rubber material and chemical resistant material increases the expansion of liquid polybutadiene market across the globe. As per the demand for the modern lifestyle, many innovations and technological advancements are rising in industrial rubber, which has fueled the application of liquid polybutadienes in several end-use industries. Liquid polybutadiene is transparent, odorless low viscous and colorless synthetic rubber. Liquid polybutadiene is used to manufacture tires, belts, hoses, rubber goods, tape, shoes, adhesives, coatings, and others. The overall liquid polybutadiene market can expand with a wide variety of end uses and execution necessities. The high demand for rubber products in many regions, especially in developing countries increases the usage of synthetic rubber in the automotive tire manufacturing industries and other manufacturing industries. This has led to an increase in the demand for liquid polybutadiene in rubber manufacturing. The vital manufacturers in the liquid polybutadiene market are focusing on increasing awareness about their product portfolio, which helps them enhance their market presence across the globe.

Usage of industrial rubbers in a wide range of applications expected to fuel the liquid polybutadiene market

The end-user industries, especially automotive and construction industries, undertake several marketing activities to promote and sell their products. The industrial rubber is used in every established and emerging industry ranging from the automotive industry, construction industry to the pharmaceutical sector anticipating the global demand for liquid polybutadiene in the near future.

Urbanization has a substantial impact on living style and spending. Upcoming years are forecast to witness faster growing industrial market with new technologies and advanced commercial and industrial projects. A wide variety of rubber materials are used in the construction business such as seals, expansion joints, and many more. The increasing usage of rubber in the industrial sector will boost the demand for liquid polybutadiene across the globe.

The instability in raw material prices will hamper the growth of liquid polybutadiene market in the forecast period.

Liquid Polybutadiene Market Segmentation

Global liquid polybutadiene market can be segmented on the basis of application and end-use industry.

On the basis of application, liquid polybutadiene market can be segmented as:

Industrial rubber

Adhesives & sealants

Tire manufacturing

Polymer modification

Chemicals

Protective films

Coatings

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, liquid polybutadiene market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Chemical

Industrial

Others

Liquid Polybutadiene Market Regional Outlook

The global liquid polybutadiene market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and MEA. Europe is expected to hold significant market share until 2029 owing to repair in the construction industry and intensify renovation. The rapid industrialization, cheap labor cost, and a large number of end-user can be credited for the speedy growth of liquid polybutadine in East Asia and South Asia during the forecast period. North America are projected to showcase moderate growth in the liquid polybutadiene market. The US is expected to dominate the North American market in terms of value and volume. Increasing demand from the construction and automotive industry, coupled with increasing demand in applications, such as those in industrial rubber, rubber compounding, tire manufacturing among other sectors, are expected to drive the growth of liquid polybutadiene market in the emerging economies such as China and India. The Middle East and Latin America are expected to hold a lower share as compared to another region in the global liquid polybutadiene market. The rise in the construction sector and paints and coating industry are expected to escalate the growth of liquid polybutadiene market in emerging economies of Latin America and South Asia

Liquid Polybutadiene Market Key Players

The rise in the purchasing behavior of buyers for automotive products strongly impacts the key manufacturers in the liquid polybutadiene market, leading to the expansion of production capacities. Companies promote their products by broadcasting rubber properties, qualities and their usage in the product, which provides desiring property product to maintain the supremacy in the global liquid polybutadiene market. The leading players in the liquid polybutadiene market are mentioned below:

Evonik Industries AG

NIPPON SODA CO., LTD

SIBUR International GmbH

Versalis S.p.A

Cray Valley

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd

JSR Corporation

KGK Rubberpoint

Comar Chemicals

