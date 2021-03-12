Brachytherapy Market Competitive Landscape, Financial Performance & Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Mar. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Brachytherapy Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Brachytherapy Market is expected to reach USD 486.9 million by 2025. Brachytherapy is also termed as internal radiation therapy is a radiation therapy used to treat cancer by placing radioactive material inside the patient body on a temporary or permanent basis. The therapy helps to destroy cancer cells DNA and their ability to split and grow. It uses ionizing radiation to shrink tumors and to kill cancer cells throughout the body of patient. It is used to treat cancers like breast cancer and prostate cancer.

Key Players:

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG S.A.

IsoRay Medical, Inc.

Elekta

Theragenics

R. BARD, Inc.

CIVCO Medical Solutions

Huiheng Medical

Sun Nuclear corporation

iCAD, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Permanent brachytherapy includes placing of radioactive pellets or seeds near or inside the tumor permanently. On the other hand, temporary brachytherapy includes placing of slender tube or catheter for a specific period and then is removed and can be administered at a high dose rate (HDR) or low dose rate (LDR). The brachytherapy industry is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.06% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Rising government initiative to provide favorable reimbursement and funding policy in rural areas and growing supportive systems like private healthcare reimbursement systems and National Health Insurance (NHI) programs in developing countries are documented as major factors of brachytherapy market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. Also, changing lifestyle and dietary habits and growing number of patients are another factors that may top the overall market in coming years.

Type Outlook:

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

Application Outlook:

Prostate cancer

Gynecological cancer

Breast cancer

Breast cancer sector accounted for the largest market share of Brachytherapy and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of rising number of women’s having breast cancer. The American Cancer Society in 2017 estimated that there would be around 252,710 new breast cancer patients in the United States alone. Also, prostate cancer sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of Brachytherapy and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of key manufacturers in the region, developed research and development sectors and healthcare infrastructure, and rising use of enhanced technology. The United States is a major consumer of brachytherapy industry in this region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise developing healthcare infrastructure, growing geriatric populace, growing number of healthcare insurance organizations, and rising occurrence of cancer. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Brachytherapy in this region.

