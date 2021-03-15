Dental Consumables Market to reach a valuation of US$ 50 Bn by 2030 end | 3M Health Care, Colgate-Palmolive company, Procter & Gamble company

Dental problems are becoming a cause for concern for people worldwide. This has led to manufacturers investing in research & development to come up with innovative products with changing times. Technological advancements leading to innovative products are expected to drive the global dental consumables market in the future.

For instance, due to problems created by the COVID 19 pandemic, companies are coming up with technologically-advanced products to deal with restrictions and continue treatment without the risk of virus transmission. Keeping hygiene and social distancing norms in mind, companies are bringing devices to help both, dental professionals as well as patients. Moreover, for accuracy in diagnosis and treatment, technologically-advanced products are being made available by players in the market, which is expected to further boost market growth.

According to Fact.MR, the global dental consumables market is projected to register growth at the rate of nearly 4% over the forecast period of 2020-2030, to reach a market valuation of more than US$ 50 Bn by 2030.

Key Takeaways from Dental Consumables Market Study

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative market for dental consumables over the forecast period.

Dental implants and dental prosthetics are expected to be leading product types over the next decade.

Lack of financial assistance from governments of both, developed and developing countries, with respect to dental care, is expected to deter market growth in the near future.

Dental makeover is gaining traction, owing to growing focus on physical appearance by new generations, leading to increased demand for dental consumables for aesthetics.

“Though the dental consumables market will see steady growth over the next ten years, with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for non-essential medical procedures has fallen, which will hurt market growth in the near term,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Dental Consumables Market: Competitive Analysis

The global dental consumables market is highly fragmented and competitive in nature, owing to the presence of both, regional and international players in the market. Key players are focusing on innovations and new product launches to stay ahead of the competition. Acquisitions and collaborations with other companies are also being used by the players to gain an upper hand in the market.

For instance, KaVo, a key player in the global dental consumables market, launched a new series of electric systems to help dentists make precise preparations. These systems help in improving efficiency, provide better patient care, and increase confidence in handling complicated cases.

Some of the key players in the global dental consumables market are:

3M Health Care

Colgate-Palmolive company

Procter & Gamble company

Danaher Corporation

DENTSPLY Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

