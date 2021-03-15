Lignin for Adhesives Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2018 – 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Lignin for Adhesives Market: Overview

Lignin is a component in trees which act as adhesives. In terms of polymer classification, the lignin is polyphenol material which combines cellulose fibres in wood. As the intolerance towards the non-bio-degradable materials has increased due to a negative impact on the environment, the demand for eco-friendly solutions is inclining. Various chemical companies across the globe are continuously making efforts on developing lignin for adhesives eliminates the requirement of petroleum for the production of adhesives, and thus reduces the risk of high fluctuation in the price of the lignin for adhesives associated with the price of petroleum. The global lignin demand is estimated to account for more than US$ 800 Mn, and adhesives being a primary application associated with the lignin, lignin for adhesives market estimated to account for a large global market.

Lignin for Adhesives Market: Dynamics

Various large companies such as Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. have paced up the research and development in the development of lignin for adhesives to provide highly productive solutions. Although the global demand for lignin is increasing at a low pace, the research and development in the lignin for adhesives industry have driven the global market. Furthermore, eliminating the dependency of the production of adhesives on the depleting fossil fuels have propelled the shift of various industries such as paper and woodworking industries from petroleum-based adhesives to lignin for adhesives. The demand for lignin for adhesives is majorly restricted by the availability of the product. As it takes more than half a century to grow a mature tree and capable of producing the required amount of lignin, the growth of production capacity of lignin for adhesives is highly restricted from the supply side. From the demand side, the demand of lignin for adhesives is restrained due to high-performance adhesion provided by the petroleum-based adhesives. Although, the lignin for adhesives market is projected to create high incremental revenue opportunity during the forecast period for the market players owing to inclining prices of petroleum and shift of end-user industries towards sustainable solutions.

Lignin for Adhesives Market: Segmentation

The global lignin for adhesives market for can be segmented in the basis of product type as lignosulfonates, kraft lignin and others (Including organosolv). Sulfonated lignin or lignosulfonates are the produced using sulfite pulping. The lignosulfonates are water-soluble anionic polyelectrolyte polymer. Other than application in adhesives, the lignosulfonates can also be used as plasticizers in making concrete, for production of plasterboard, to disperse pesticides, dyes, carbon black, and other insoluble solids and liquids into the water, and various others. Kraft lignin differs from lignosulfonates in multiple properties such as non-water soluble in natural water, highly soluble in alkaline water and low molecular weight.

Lignin for Adhesives Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific and Latin America are the two of the geographical regions with a large area of green fields, which can be utilized for the production of lignin for adhesives. Furthermore, the high capability of Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea to utilize resources have made the Asia Pacific region a large producer of lignin for adhesives. Thus, the Asia Pacific is capable of providing lignin at economical prices as compared to that of other regions. Eastern Europe, specifically Poland is rapidly developing as the manufacturing hug, creating significantly high opportunity for the lignin for adhesives market. North America is expected to be the largest market for lignin for adhesives, followed by Europe market, owing to the high demand for eco-friendly industrial solutions in the developed countries of the regions, along with Japan.

Lignin for Adhesives Market: Key Players

Some of the polymer producing companies engaged in developing of lignin for adhesives are

Domtar Corporation

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Pure Lignin Environmental Technology

WestRock Company

Domsjö Fabriker AB

Borregaard LignoTech

Asian Lignin Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

