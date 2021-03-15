Self-chilling Can Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2028

Joseph Company International Inc. patent product Self-chilling Can (Chill-Can) expands across North America

Joseph Company International Inc. launched self-chilling can product (Chill-Can) and plans to set-up a plant worth US$ 20 Mn in Youngstown, Ohio to produce only self-chilling can products. The product brings revolutionary changes to the beverage packaging industry and delivers high experience and comfort to consumers. Joseph Company International Inc. is also planning to provide self-chilling can products to military, cosmetics and athletics. Joseph Company International, Inc. has made a partnership agreement with Heineken, a beer producer company to supply its beer products in self-chilling cans.

Rapidly growing e-commerce industry will help to increase the supply of self-chilling can products across the globe. Moreover, developing economies such as India and China is estimated to witness high consumption of consumer goods due to significant growth in urban populations and high investment by the prominent e-commerce players such as Walmart, the largest retail chain in U.S. invested approximately US$ 16 Bn amount in Flipkart, India based e-commerce Company. With this high investment, the company will expand its business to food and beverages segment which will help to grow self-chilling can market.

Environment-friendly self-chilling can product material enhances popularity among consumers

Self-chilling can has been tested by the (EPA), NASA and U.S. Army regarding its harm to the environment after the self-chilling can disposal and found that it contains eco-friendly reclaimed Co2 in HEU and the self-chilling can is 100% recyclable.

No longer need refrigerators

Prominent beverage producing companies are excited to launch their product in this self-chilling cans to deliver more comfort and ease of consumption of their products with the help of self-chilling cans during outings. For instance, 7-Eleven entered into a partnership agreement with Joseph Company International, Inc. and launched their cold brew coffee products (Fizzics) in the self-chilling cans. Consumers will no longer need a refrigerator to drink their beverages. It is portable and can be consumed after three minutes by twisting self-chilling cans.

Tempra Technology Inc. in partnership with Crown Holdings, Inc. developed a self-chilling can (chillable can) which uses no gases, unlike the Joseph Company variant. The self-chilling can is able to cool the content in 3 minutes and manufactured under license by Crown Holdings, Inc.