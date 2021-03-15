Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market know industry Progresses for Huge Profits by 2030

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

CMP Slurry market is poised to witness two fold growth by the end of 2029, driven by its expanding applications in consumer electronics. Efficacy to offer exceptional planarization and minimal surface defectivity makes CMP slurries an ideal ingredient in CMP (chemical mechanical polishing).

CMP slurries will continue their legacy with the emerging need for new abrasives combined with advanced additives to maintain a steady growth trajectory. This in turn will propel the CMP slurry market to grow at an astounding CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

For more insights into the Market, Request a of this Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4480

Key Takeaways of CMP Slurry Market:

Technological advances in semiconductor processing and fabrication has led to the requirement for highly polished and abrasion free components which will create a progressive environment for growth of the market.

Advanced device architectures and technologies like 3D FinFETs, 3D NANDs and 3D packaging will surge the demand for CMP slurries during the assessment period.

Based on product, aluminum oxide is projected to surpass market valuation over US $ 1470 Mn by the end of 2029

Cerium oxide is projected to register dominating growth rate among other products and is anticipated to gain 147 BPS by the end of 2029

Silicon wafers are projected to remain a highly lucrative application in forthcoming years, representing over half of the global revenue share till 2029.

Advanced technologies and multilayers are set to offer additional opportunities as well as new challenges in the market.

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to dominate the global CMP slurry market throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of ~8%

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4480

“Increasing necessity of tunable slurries with lower defectivity and high oxide removal rate will augment the demand for CMP slurries”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Market Players Accelerate Towards Consolidation

CMP Slurry market is consolidated in nature in which Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Dow DuPont and Hitachi Chemical Co Ltd. have accounted for over half of the market share in 2018. With a strong hold in the market, prominent companies are also offering innovative product solutions to maintain their supremacy in the market. For instance, product development by Dow and product launch by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation are some of the key strategies adopted by stakeholders during the historical period (2014-2018).

Looking For Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4480

More Valuable Insights on CMP Slurry Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the CMP Slurry market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study divulges essential insights on CMP Slurry on the basis of product (aluminum oxide, ceramic, cerium oxide, silica and others) and application (silicon wafers, optical substrates, disk-drive components, and other microelectronic surfaces) across six major regions.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates