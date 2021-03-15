Missile Guidance Radar Market Size, Global Trends, Business Profiles and Forecast to 2026

The missile guidance radar market is marked by governments around the world seeking to strengthen their existing national security systems, increased pilot demonstrations of missile systems, and innovation and implementation of new technologies in missile guidance radars.

A significant number of missile demonstrations has been observed in the recent past. For instance, the Norwegian defence ministry has demonstrated an anti-ship missile system marking the completion of the missile’s development and testing phase. Another successful flight test of the Evolved Seasparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 was reported by the NATO Seasparrow project. India has plans to test its Brahmos missiles that rely on active or pass missile guidance radar for its terminal guidance.

Further, nations across the globe are expanding their missile production capacities, in turn, bolstering the growth of the missile guidance radar market. France’s Armed Forces minister and Iranian Defense minister have conveyed their plans to launch production lines of Mica air-to-air missile and long-range air-to-air missile, respectively.

Growing innovations and their implementation in the missile guidance radar market are expected to significantly influence future market progress. Recently, the United States Navy has upgraded the ESSM with the improved missile guidance radar system which significantly reduces vulnerability and generates a ‘fire and forgot’ capability for aircraft and ships.

Missile Guidance Radar: Introduction

Missile guidance radar system uses the principle of air-search radars to target the intercept regardless of whether the target makes an evasion action. The guidance function on a missile uses the information received from the target to locate it and move in the guided direction. The missiles have six degrees of freedom making it easier for them to change directions. A missile guidance radar uses radar signals transmitted from the launch aircraft or station and locks the target by tracking the energy reflected by it. Missile Guidance systems have two control modules namely, altitude control system and flight path control.

The altitude control system assists the missile to maintain its altitude on the guided flight path by controlling the pitch, yaw and roll of the missile. The fight path control system ensures that the missile moves in the direction of target. A typical guidance subsystem consists of a receiver, stabilization unit, computer, servo motors. The receiver receives the guidance signal from the target and directs it to the computer where the stabilization unit bifurcates the signal into desired inputs. Next, the signals are infused into the servo motors which make corrective adjustments to the missile control surfaces.

Missile Guidance Radar: Dynamics

The missile guidance radars are used by all the defense systems across the globe. Developed nations are seeking for better range capabilities so as to upgrade their existing defense systems thus, increasing the demand for missile guidance radar systems. Not only this, the missile guidance radar are in use with NASA and other space agencies where such systems are required to investigate matters in space. The increasing number of researches related to expectation of life on other planets has fueled the demand for missile guidance radars.

The market for missile guidance radar turns out to be opportunistic as the technology associated with it is being updated continuously. The new trend followed in the market is competing in terms of technology and enhanced target ranges of radar systems. This shows promising market for the technology and is anticipated to grow significantly. The market is only confined to defense and aerospace applications due to restrictions on the general public. Yet another restraint for the market is that it is concentrated mainly in select few countries thus limiting its growth to other geographical regions.

Missile Guidance Radar: Segmentation

On the basis of Type, the Global Missile Guidance Radar can be segmented into:

Ground based

Naval

Airborne

Space based

On the basis of launch mode, the Global Missile Guidance Radar can be segmented into:

Surface-to-Surface Missiles (SSM)

Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAM)

Air-to-Air Missiles (AAM)

Air-to-Surface Missiles (ASM)

On the basis of Planning, the Global Missile Guidance Radar can be segmented into:

Tactical

Strategic

On the basis of range, the Global Missile Guidance Radar can be segmented into:

Short Range Missiles

Medium Range Missiles

Intermediate Range Missiles

Intercontinental Missiles

On the basis of applications and end-users, the Global Missile Guidance Radar can be segmented into:

Defense

Space Agencies

Missile Guidance Radar: Regional Outlook

The missile guidance radar market is prominent in regions like U.S, China, India, Russia, Western Europe, Japan, Korea and Israel. The most advanced market being the U.S and China where missile tests are performed on a regular basis attributing to everlasting demand for the missile guidance radar. India and Israel are also emerging out as young market regions with development in their defense systems. Brazilian army is also planning to expand its defense capabilities and has invested huge amounts over missile intelligence. In the case of space agencies, U.S, Russia, Europe, China, India and Russia tend to rise the market demand for missile guidance radar systems.

Missile Guidance Radar: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Missile Guidance Radar are: