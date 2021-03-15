Intraocular Filtration Devices Market – Overview On Demanding Applications 2017 to 2026

Glaucoma is one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide. It was estimated that in 2010, 60.5 million people had glaucoma and this number to reach to 79.6 million by 2020. Advancing age, family history, race, and elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) are the major risk factors for optic nerve degeneration in glaucoma. Currently, the only risk factor that may be modified is the IOP: this can be achieved by either reducing the production of or increasing the outflow of aqueous humor. Intraocular filtration device is one of the solution which enables the drainage system of the eye, damaged by glaucoma. This device is intended to reduce intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients where medical and conventional surgical glaucoma treatments have failed.

The global market for Intraocular Filtration Devices is segmented on basis of end users, and geography:

Segment by End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Eye/ Ophthalmology Surgery Center

Based on the end users, the market for global Intraocular Filtration Devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and eye / Ophthalmology Surgery Center.

On the basis of regional presence, global Intraocular Filtration Devices market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the Intraocular Filtration Devices market reasons being new product innovations, presence of leading players, favorable reimbursement policies and increasing number of patients suffering from glaucoma. Manufacturers are targeting developed markets due to rising incidence of eye injuries in this developing countries. Europe is the second leading market for Intraocular Filtration Devices market due to development activities, increased healthcare spending per person, and government support. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to large patient pool, and product awareness due to medical conferences. These factors are likely to drive the market growth of Intraocular Filtration Devices market during the forecast period globally. However, Latin America, and Middle East Africa expected to mark a sluggish growth in next 5 years.

The major players in Intraocular Filtration Devices market is Alcon (a division of Novartis). Acquisition, mergers, strategic collaborations, expansion, and technology plays a vital role in the growth of Intraocular Filtration Devices market. The other products available in market are Glaukos® and iStent® manufactured by Glaukos Corporation, The XEN® Gel Stent by Allergan.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Intraocular Filtration Devices Market Segments

Intraocular Filtration Devices Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013- 2016

Intraocular Filtration Devices Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

Intraocular Filtration Devices Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Intraocular Filtration Devices Market Drivers And Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

