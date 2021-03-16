Enjoy World Class Medical Care On The Go with AstoCare

Using AstoCare's comprehensive portal, you can easily book with the best Doctors of your city instantly online. Just login to AstoCare and we will help you connect with the best medical practitioners near you

Chandigarh, India, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — Using AstoCare’s comprehensive portal, you can easily book with the best Doctors of your city instantly online. Just login to AstoCare and we will help you connect with the best medical practitioners near you. No need to wait in lines at a random doctor’s clinic. Just book with AstoCare and get medical attention from the best If you find browsing various Labs to get your tests done, tiring and irritating, you have come to the right place! Just login to AstoCare and easily book your desired Lab Tests from the nearby Pathological Lab.

It will not only save a lot of your time and energy but also help you realise how comfortable medical care can be Besides providing you highly practical and trustworthy alternatives for medical care, in your own city, AstoCare also helps you check for Banned Medicines instantly online. Using our assistance, you will be able to conveniently trust whatever drug you consume! Just login to our interface and easily search for banned medicines from our vast database. It is that simple The best part about booking Doctor Appointments/Lab Tests with AstoCare, online, is the uninterrupted convenience. Not only do we save you the trouble of waiting in a queue but also help you schedule when and with whom you wish to book your appointment.

We are your partner in healthcare. We care for you and want the highest level of comfort for you, at all times.Amidst the era of cybercrime and identity theft, we don’t blame you for being very particular about the safety of your personal data. Even so, we at AstoCare assure you that your data is in the right hands. Our Patient Information Management System is fool-proof. We store your personal data on an isolated server guarded by heavy encryptions and security software. No one has and can ever have the access to your private information, at AstoCare. Since your comfort and convenience is our primary objective, we at AstoCare also help provide doorstep services, just for you. For that purpose, many of our Laboratory partners also extend a doorstep sample pickup facility.

In order to avail it, just select the doorstep pickup option while requesting a Lab Appointment, in the portal itself. Adjust it to your convenience and you are all set If you are one of those who never find time to go to the chemist and pick up your medical prescription because of your busy schedule, you have come to the right place. Many of our qualified Pharmaceutical partners extend a doorstep delivery facility to end your pain and trouble! In order to avail it, select the doorstep delivery option instead of a store pickup and get your medicines delivered home