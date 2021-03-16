Prescription Stimulants Market 2021-2031 | Evolving Opportunities With Novartis AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co

Prescription stimulants are administered to treat disorders in which activity levels, attention, and moods are affected, which is most significantly in conditions of ADHD (Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). The major use of prescription stimulants is to increase the activity of the CNS (Central Nervous System), majorly by acting on the neurotransmitters norepinephrine and dopamine. Illegal usage of prescription stimulants often stems because of the willingness to cognitive enhancements and is popular in business and academic professionals, majorly athletes, students and performers. According to the various surveys conducted over ten years, prescription stimulants abuse has been consistently on the rise, for instance, approximately 7 million Americans reported the non-medical use of prescription stimulants in 2009. This statistics exceeds the use of cocaine, heroin, hallucinogens, and inhalants combined.

Increasing awareness on prescription stimulants for the treatment of various mental disorders like attention deficit hyperactivity disorders etc. is expected to boost demand for prescription stimulants over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of various disorders like narcolepsy, depression, ADHD, and various acquired brain injuries is also expected to fuel demand for prescription stimulants over the forecast period. Growing popularity of prescription stimulants and increasing funding for researches based on the safe use of these prescription stimulants is also projected to propel market demand for prescription stimulants. However, drug abuse related to prescription stimulants might hinder market growth over the forecast period. The potential for prescription stimulants abuse is increasing owing it to the exponential increase in the availability of these drugs. Also, while prescription stimulants boost mental performance and concentration, it is also linked to causing adverse physiological reactions in the body. Constant abuse can lead to poor health over time. This is anticipated to obstruct market growth for prescription stimulants over the forecast period.

On the basis of Drug Class, Prescription Stimulants Market can be segmented as:

Amphetamines

Methamphetamine

Benzphetamine

Dextroamphetamine

Dexmethylphenidate

Phentermine

Methylxanthine

Methylphenidate

Cholinergics

Others

On the basis of Disease Indication, Prescription Stimulants Market can be segmented as:

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder

Narcolepsy

Depression

Acquired Brain Injuries

Others

On the basis of Distribution Channel, Prescription Stimulants Market can be segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Mail-order Pharmacies

Global Prescription Stimulants market has witnessed growth due to increasing availability of these drugs for mental care purposes, often abused for mental pleasure. Prescription stimulants come in capsules or tablets. While the abuse, prescription stimulants are injected in liquid form, swallowed, or snorted. Several researches based on prescription stimulants states that the repeated high doses of prescription stimulants over a short period can cause feelings of paranoia and hostility. Prescription stimulants are used to increase levels of dopamine in the brain. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter which is associated with movement, pleasure, and attention. According to a survey conducted by various drug abuse associations, Prescription stimulants such as Ritalin and Adderall are two of the most frequently abused prescription stimulants by high school seniors, with 6.5% reporting non-medical use of Adderall in 2010, in the United States. Prescription stimulants when used legally for treatment of mental disorders, could help patients tremendously. The medical professionals are advised to monitor all possible negative and possible outcomes when they prescribe these stimulants for treatment purposes.

Some of the market participants in the Global Prescription Stimulants market identified across the value chain include: Novartis AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Independence Pharmaceuticals, Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB, Inc., Tris Pharma, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, NEOS Therapeutics, Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Eli Lilly and Company, and H. Lundbeck A/S.

