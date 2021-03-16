ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market: Availability of Alternative Detection Technologies

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The ELISpot and FluoroSpot market is expected to reach USD 287 million by 2023 from USD 135 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.2%.

Growth in this market is largely driven by the rising global incidence of chronic diseases, increasing vaccine development to address the challenge of antimicrobial resistance, and technological advancements in ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay kits and analyzers

Assay kits are projected to dominate the ELISpot and FluoroSpot market in 2018

By product type, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot market is segmented into assay kits, analyzers, and ancillary products. The assay kits are further subsegmented by utility, type, and analyte. In 2018, the assay kits segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The rising incidence of chronic diseases and technological advancements are driving the growth of this product segment.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=124350584

Diagnostic applications to hold the largest share of the market in 2018

Based on the applications, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot market is segmented into diagnostic and research applications. In 2018, the diagnostic applications segment is expected to account for the larger share of the ELISpot and FluoroSpot market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising global prevalence of infectious diseases and the increasing use of ELISpot kits for disease diagnosis.

North America to command the largest share of the ELISpot and FluoroSpot market in 2018

North America is expected to command the largest share of the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. In addition to this, the increasing focus on vaccine development is driving the growth of this market.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=124350584

Leading Companies

Oxford Immunotec (UK), Cellular Technologies (US), Mabtech (Sweden), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abcam (UK), Bio-Techne (US), Autoimmun Diagnostika (Germany), Biotech Investissement (France), Lophius Biosciences (Germany), and U-CyTech (Netherlands).