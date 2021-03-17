Steel Pipe Coatings Market Insights, Trends Sales, Supply, Demand 2018-2028

Steel Pipe Coatings Market – Introduction

Steel pipelines are used in an array of industries such as food and beverages, chemicals, mining, oil & gas, building & construction, and others. However, corrosion can substantially reduce the lifetime and durability of steel pipelines. Steel pipe coatings are chemical compounds which are used to prevent corrosion and improve the durability of the pipelines.

Click HERE To get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)

@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2106

Companies operating in the steel pipeline coatings market are increasingly investing in research and development of innovative and high-performance coatings to gain a competitive edge.

Burgeoning Demand for Energy to Propel Steel Pipe Coatings Market Growth

According to a recent report by the International Energy Agency, the global energy demand registered a growth of over 2% which was the fastest in the last decade. Additionally, natural gas and petroleum-based fuels were identified as the most preferred forms for energy generation. With demand for energy on the rise, oil and fuel exploration activities are expected to intensify in the foreseeable future. Steel pipes are used extensively in oil exploration activities with the equipment finding use at each stage of exploratory operations and in distribution networks. In addition, advancements in the fracking procedure are allowing companies to access huge deposits of shale oil. Demand for steel pipes in the oil and gas industry is expected to witness a significant surge which, in turn, is likely to fuel steel pipe coatings market growth.

Nanotechnology to Aid in the Development of High-Performance Steel Pipe Coatings

Breakthroughs in nanotechnology are allowing manufacturers to leverage the technology for the production of high-performance steel pipe nanocoatings. Hybrid nanocoatings exhibiting superior abrasion and corrosion resistance are finding widespread adoption in the oil and gas industries. Manufacturers in the steel pipe coatings market are also using nanotechnology for production of ceramic nanocoatings specifically for use in marine pipe coatings. Additionally, the technology is aiding manufacturers in the development of coatings for use in specific applications. Steel pipe coatings market is estimated to proliferate with nanotechnology expected to witness further developments in the foreseeable future.

Sustainability to Drive Innovations in the Steel Pipe Coatings Market

Growing concerns about increasing greenhouse gas emissions in addition to intensifying governmental campaigns to ensure environmental protection is prompting manufacturers in the steel pipe coatings market to find eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives to the traditional materials. In addition, growing concerns regarding coatings polluting groundwater is capturing attention from regulatory authorities. Companies are increasingly working towards the development of sustainable and eco-friendly steel pipe coatings in order to comply with tightening regulations.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2106

Manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development of geopolymer which offers bright prospects of achieving the goal of sustainability. Developed using aluminosilicate particles, geopolymer’s superior chemical and physical properties make it a suitable candidate for use as steel pipe coatings. In addition, its hazardous waste capturing capability can make it a suitable prospect for use in steel pipe coatings that are used to transport drinking water. These developments are expected to aid companies in the steel pipe coatings market gain penetration in end-user industries.

Low Lifetime of Steel Pipe Coatings Continues to Pose a Daunting Challenge for Manufacturers

Generally, end-user industries install steel pipes when setting up manufacturing plants and expect them to remain functional for considerable periods of time. However, steel pipe coatings tend to erode over a period of time exposing the surface of steel pipes to corrosion and damage. This can substantially increase the risk of manufacturing plants suffering damage. Manufacturers are continuously working to overcome the challenge and are investing heavily in research and development of novel steel pipe coatings that can withstand harsh conditions.

Steel Pipe Coatings – Competitive Landscape

Innovation in the development of steel pipe coatings for marine environment received a huge boost after new research introduced the concept of producing coatings to prevent biofouling activities. The research suggests using marine organism sensory interference principle for the development of coatings to prevent biofouling from sea barnacles and zebra mussels.

A significant development addressing the burgeoning demand of high-performance steel pipe coatings to inhibit corrosion in oil and gas industries was the release of a study which suggested the use of composite coatings in steel pipelines used in the industry. The study suggested an increase in additives used in coatings aided in enhancing the surface hardness and wear resistance of steel pipelines.

With the demand for treatment of damaged coatings on the rise, researchers released a new study highlighting the use of cathodic protection to decelerate corrosion of the exposed steel pipe while preventing damage to any surrounding coatings.

Some of the leading players operating in the steel pipe coatings market include SHAWCOR, LaBarge Coating, LB Foster, The Bayou Companies, MULHEIM Pipe Coatings, Southland Pipe, Sub-One Systems, and Kelly Pipe Co. LLC.

Navigate HERE to get a TOC of the Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2106

Steel Pipe Coatings Market: Segmentation

The global steel pipe coatings market can be segmented on the basis of material type, end use industry, and application.

The global steel pipe coatings market has been segmented on the basis of the material type as,

Fusion bond epoxy

Bituminous asphalt

Cement-Mortar

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

The global steel pipe coatings market has been segmented on the basis of end use industry as,

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Mining

Building & Construction

Others

The global steel pipe coatings market has been segmented on the basis of application as,

Wastewater treatment

Irrigation

Others

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Steel Pipe Coatings Market Dynamics

Market Size

Steel Pipe Coatings Market Segments

Demand & Supply Statistics and Forecast

Current Threats and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Middle East and Africa (S. Africa, GCC Countries, N. Africa)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland)

Western Europe (Italy, Germany, Spain, U.K., France)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Compilation of authentic, accurate, and unbiased intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

About Fact.Mr:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com