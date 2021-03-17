Weight Loss Management Market $303.81 billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the weight loss management market USD 303.81 billion by 2027 from USD 175.94 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9%. The growth of this market is majorly attributed to the growing rate of obesity, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and increasing number of bariatric surgeries.

The weight loss and weight management market is highly competitive, with the presence of several small and large players. Some of the players operating in this market include Atkins Nutritionals (US), Herbalife (US), Nutrisystem (US), Ethicon (US), Covidien (US), Apollo Endosurgery (US), Brunswick (US), Amer Sports (Finland), Johnson Health Technology (Taiwan), Technogym (Italy), Weight Watchers (US), Jenny Craig (US), eDiets.com (US), VLCC Healthcare (India), Slimming World (UK), The Gold’s Gym (US), Duke Diet & Fitness Center (US), Equinox (US), Life Time Fitness (US), Fitness First Group (US), and Town Sports (US).

Beverages segment to dominate the market in 2017

Based on diet, the weight loss and weight management market is segmented into meals, beverages, and supplements. In 2017, the beverages segment is expected to account for the largest share of the weight loss and weight management market. Growth in this segment is majorly driven by the growing diabetic population across the globe.

The fitness equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By equipment, the weight loss management market is segmented into fitness equipment and surgical equipment. The fitness equipment segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the continuous technological advancements in fitness equipment and growing accessibility to gyms.

North America to dominate the weight loss and weight management market

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the global weight loss management market primarily due to factors such as the increasing incidence of obesity and chronic diseases, rising awareness about nutrition and healthy lifestyles, and growing number of fitness centers in the region. In 2017, Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of this market. Rising prevalence of obesity and increasing government support and initiatives to tackle obesity-related problems are the major factors supporting the growth of the weight loss and weight management market in this regional segment.

